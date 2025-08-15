Swiss National Bank Has $11.98 Million Holdings in Chart Industries, Inc. (NYSE:GTLS)

Swiss National Bank trimmed its holdings in shares of Chart Industries, Inc. (NYSE:GTLS – Free Report) by 1.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 83,000 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 1,200 shares during the quarter. Swiss National Bank owned about 0.18% of Chart Industries worth $11,982,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Capital Analysts LLC acquired a new position in Chart Industries in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Global X Japan Co. Ltd. grew its position in shares of Chart Industries by 142.9% in the first quarter. Global X Japan Co. Ltd. now owns 170 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Chart Industries in the first quarter valued at about $25,000. Hughes Financial Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Chart Industries in the first quarter worth about $44,000. Finally, Byrne Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Chart Industries during the 1st quarter worth about $45,000.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

GTLS has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Johnson Rice downgraded Chart Industries from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $210.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, July 30th. TD Cowen cut Chart Industries from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 31st. Raymond James Financial reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Chart Industries in a research report on Wednesday, July 30th. Craig Hallum cut shares of Chart Industries from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 29th. Finally, Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Chart Industries from $171.00 to $169.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 10th. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $202.00.

Chart Industries Trading Down 0.1%

GTLS stock opened at $198.60 on Friday. Chart Industries, Inc. has a 1-year low of $101.60 and a 1-year high of $220.03. The company has a current ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. The business’s 50 day moving average is $170.12 and its 200-day moving average is $163.28. The firm has a market cap of $8.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.91, a P/E/G ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.59.

Chart Industries (NYSE:GTLS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 29th. The industrial products company reported $2.59 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.62 by ($0.03). Chart Industries had a net margin of 6.29% and a return on equity of 13.71%. The company had revenue of $1.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.11 billion. Equities analysts anticipate that Chart Industries, Inc. will post 9.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Chart Industries Company Profile

Chart Industries, Inc engages in the designing, engineering, and manufacturing of process technologies and equipment for the gas and liquid molecules in the United States and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Cryo Tank Solutions, Heat Transfer Systems, Specialty Products, and Repair, Service & Leasing.

