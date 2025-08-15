Swiss National Bank Has $12.21 Million Holdings in Terreno Realty Corporation (NYSE:TRNO)

Swiss National Bank increased its holdings in shares of Terreno Realty Corporation (NYSE:TRNO – Free Report) by 1.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 193,200 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,600 shares during the quarter. Swiss National Bank owned about 0.19% of Terreno Realty worth $12,214,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in TRNO. Quarry LP boosted its holdings in shares of Terreno Realty by 613.7% during the fourth quarter. Quarry LP now owns 728 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 626 shares during the period. Blue Trust Inc. increased its position in Terreno Realty by 143.6% during the 1st quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,111 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $70,000 after buying an additional 655 shares during the period. State of Tennessee Department of Treasury acquired a new position in shares of Terreno Realty in the fourth quarter valued at about $71,000. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its position in Terreno Realty by 840.2% during the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,241 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $78,000 after acquiring an additional 1,109 shares during the period. Finally, GF Fund Management CO. LTD. acquired a new stake in Terreno Realty in the 4th quarter worth about $104,000.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Company set a $72.00 target price on Terreno Realty in a report on Sunday, July 13th. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Terreno Realty from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $64.00 target price on Terreno Realty and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Terreno Realty from $57.00 to $56.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Terreno Realty has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $64.60.

Terreno Realty Stock Performance

Shares of Terreno Realty stock opened at $54.14 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $5.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.48, a PEG ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a current ratio of 1.75, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $56.79 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $59.72. Terreno Realty Corporation has a 1-year low of $48.18 and a 1-year high of $71.63.

Terreno Realty Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 10th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 29th will be issued a dividend of $0.52 per share. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.8%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 29th. This is a positive change from Terreno Realty’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.49. Terreno Realty’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 77.78%.

Insider Activity

In related news, President Michael A. Coke sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.96, for a total transaction of $539,600.00. Following the transaction, the president owned 412,415 shares in the company, valued at $22,253,913.40. The trade was a 2.37% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

About Terreno Realty

Terreno Realty Corporation (Terreno, and together with its subsidiaries, the Company) acquires, owns and operates industrial real estate in six major coastal U.S. markets: Los Angeles, Northern New Jersey/New York City, San Francisco Bay Area, Seattle, Miami, and Washington, DC All square feet, acres, occupancy and number of properties disclosed in these notes to the consolidated financial statements are unaudited.

