Swiss National Bank Has $12.43 Million Stock Holdings in Flowserve Corporation (NYSE:FLS)

Swiss National Bank lowered its holdings in shares of Flowserve Corporation (NYSE:FLS – Free Report) by 1.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 254,500 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 3,900 shares during the quarter. Swiss National Bank’s holdings in Flowserve were worth $12,430,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FLS. Vontobel Holding Ltd. increased its stake in Flowserve by 0.9% in the first quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 28,222 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,378,000 after acquiring an additional 238 shares during the period. KBC Group NV boosted its stake in shares of Flowserve by 4.8% during the 1st quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 5,676 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $277,000 after buying an additional 258 shares during the last quarter. Xponance Inc. grew its stake in Flowserve by 1.8% in the first quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 15,407 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $752,000 after purchasing an additional 267 shares in the last quarter. Mariner LLC grew its holdings in Flowserve by 4.5% during the fourth quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 6,887 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $396,000 after purchasing an additional 294 shares during the period. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of Flowserve by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 36,800 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,797,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.93% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages recently issued reports on FLS. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Flowserve from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Saturday, August 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on shares of Flowserve from $63.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 31st. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on Flowserve from $54.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 8th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Flowserve from $58.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 14th. Finally, Mizuho set a $60.00 target price on shares of Flowserve in a research report on Friday, May 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $65.78.

Flowserve Trading Down 1.7%

Shares of Flowserve stock opened at $53.07 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $52.00 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $51.12. Flowserve Corporation has a fifty-two week low of $37.34 and a fifty-two week high of $65.08. The company has a market cap of $6.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a current ratio of 2.10.

Flowserve (NYSE:FLS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 29th. The industrial products company reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.13. Flowserve had a net margin of 6.28% and a return on equity of 18.25%. The firm had revenue of $1.19 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.22 billion. As a group, equities analysts predict that Flowserve Corporation will post 3.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Flowserve Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 10th. Investors of record on Friday, September 26th will be paid a dividend of $0.21 per share. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.6%. Flowserve’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 38.01%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider Kirk Wilson sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.22, for a total value of $532,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider directly owned 37,196 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,979,571.12. This represents a 21.19% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 0.76% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Flowserve

(Free Report)

Flowserve Corporation designs, manufactures, distributes, and services industrial flow management equipment in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through Flowserve Pump Division (FPD) and Flow Control Division (FCD) segments. The FPD segment offers custom and pre-configured pumps and pump systems, mechanical seals, auxiliary systems, replacement parts, upgrades, and related aftermarket services; and equipment services, including installation and commissioning services, seal systems spare parts, repairs, advanced diagnostics, re-rate and upgrade solutions, retrofit programs, and machining and asset management solutions, as well as manufactures a gas-lubricated mechanical seal for use in high-speed compressors for gas pipelines and in the oil and gas production and process markets.

