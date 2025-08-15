Swiss National Bank Has $12.44 Million Holdings in Teleflex Incorporated (NYSE:TFX)

Swiss National Bank trimmed its stake in Teleflex Incorporated (NYSE:TFX – Free Report) by 32.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 90,000 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after selling 43,100 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank owned about 0.20% of Teleflex worth $12,437,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Sterling Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Teleflex by 55.5% during the fourth quarter. Sterling Capital Management LLC now owns 2,791 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $497,000 after acquiring an additional 996 shares during the period. Barclays PLC raised its stake in shares of Teleflex by 20.9% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 108,689 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $19,344,000 after purchasing an additional 18,782 shares in the last quarter. Mariner LLC lifted its position in Teleflex by 7.9% in the fourth quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 5,430 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $966,000 after purchasing an additional 396 shares during the period. Walleye Capital LLC boosted its stake in Teleflex by 420.2% during the fourth quarter. Walleye Capital LLC now owns 6,695 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $1,192,000 after buying an additional 5,408 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Canada Post Corp Registered Pension Plan bought a new stake in Teleflex in the 4th quarter valued at $68,000. Institutional investors own 95.62% of the company’s stock.

Get Teleflex alerts:

Teleflex Stock Down 1.0%

Shares of NYSE:TFX opened at $121.68 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 2.41 and a quick ratio of 1.44. The stock has a market cap of $5.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.63, a P/E/G ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a 50 day moving average of $117.97 and a 200-day moving average of $133.22. Teleflex Incorporated has a one year low of $108.90 and a one year high of $249.90.

Teleflex Dividend Announcement

Teleflex ( NYSE:TFX Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 31st. The medical technology company reported $3.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.36 by $0.37. The firm had revenue of $780.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $771.53 million. Teleflex had a return on equity of 15.08% and a net margin of 6.31%. The company’s revenue was up 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $3.42 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Teleflex Incorporated will post 13.98 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.34 per share. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.1%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 15th. Teleflex’s payout ratio is 32.00%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have recently weighed in on TFX shares. Truist Financial decreased their target price on shares of Teleflex from $140.00 to $137.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 5th. Royal Bank Of Canada lifted their price objective on Teleflex from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, August 1st. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Teleflex from $191.00 to $173.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 5th. Mizuho upped their target price on shares of Teleflex from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, August 1st. Finally, Wall Street Zen raised shares of Teleflex from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Saturday, August 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Teleflex presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $141.57.

View Our Latest Stock Report on TFX

Insider Buying and Selling at Teleflex

In other Teleflex news, Director Jaewon Ryu bought 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 5th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $115.00 per share, with a total value of $172,500.00. Following the purchase, the director owned 3,727 shares in the company, valued at $428,605. This trade represents a 67.36% increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Gretchen R. Haggerty purchased 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 6th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $114.75 per share, for a total transaction of $57,375.00. Following the purchase, the director owned 6,305 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $723,498.75. This represents a 8.61% increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have purchased a total of 5,500 shares of company stock worth $633,590 over the last three months. Company insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Teleflex Profile

(Free Report)

Teleflex Incorporated designs, develops, manufactures, and supplies single-use medical devices for common diagnostic and therapeutic procedures in critical care and surgical applications worldwide. The company provides vascular access products that comprise Arrow branded catheters, catheter navigation and tip positioning systems, and intraosseous access systems for the administration of intravenous therapies, the measurement of blood pressure, and the withdrawal of blood samples through a single puncture site.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Teleflex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Teleflex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.