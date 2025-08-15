Swiss National Bank Has $13.36 Million Position in CommVault Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVLT)

Swiss National Bank lessened its stake in CommVault Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVLT – Free Report) by 1.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 84,700 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 1,300 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank owned about 0.19% of CommVault Systems worth $13,362,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in shares of CommVault Systems by 56.5% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 32,998 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $4,980,000 after acquiring an additional 11,914 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its position in CommVault Systems by 83.6% in the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 10,304 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,555,000 after purchasing an additional 4,691 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new stake in CommVault Systems in the 4th quarter valued at $2,815,000. Barclays PLC increased its holdings in CommVault Systems by 25.5% in the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 108,484 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $16,373,000 after buying an additional 22,049 shares during the period. Finally, Mariner LLC raised its stake in shares of CommVault Systems by 3.7% in the 4th quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 3,310 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $500,000 after buying an additional 118 shares in the last quarter. 93.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get CommVault Systems alerts:

CommVault Systems Price Performance

CVLT stock opened at $183.35 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $177.98 and a 200 day moving average price of $170.52. CommVault Systems, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $128.07 and a fifty-two week high of $200.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 101.86 and a beta of 0.70.

Insider Activity

CommVault Systems ( NASDAQ:CVLT Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 29th. The software maker reported $1.01 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $281.98 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $267.83 million. CommVault Systems had a return on equity of 30.83% and a net margin of 7.70%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 26% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that CommVault Systems, Inc. will post 1.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Gary Merrill sold 1,748 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $174.91, for a total transaction of $305,742.68. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 89,923 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,728,431.93. This represents a 1.91% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Sanjay Mirchandani sold 1,709 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.00, for a total transaction of $299,075.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 469,648 shares in the company, valued at $82,188,400. This trade represents a 0.36% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms recently weighed in on CVLT. Royal Bank Of Canada upped their target price on shares of CommVault Systems from $185.00 to $217.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 30th. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on CommVault Systems from $168.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, July 14th. Wall Street Zen downgraded CommVault Systems from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 9th. DA Davidson upped their price target on CommVault Systems from $200.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 30th. Finally, KeyCorp increased their price objective on CommVault Systems from $195.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 30th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $205.63.

View Our Latest Research Report on CommVault Systems

About CommVault Systems

(Free Report)

Commvault Systems, Inc provides data protection platform that helps customers to secure, defend, and recover their data in the United States and internationally. The company offers Commvault Backup and Recovery, a backup and recovery solution; Commvault Disaster Recovery, a replication and disaster recovery solution; Commvault Complete Data Protection, a data protection solution; and Metallic Data Protection as-a-service, which delivers enterprise-grade data protection as a service on a cloud platform, with advanced built-in security controls.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CVLT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CommVault Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVLT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for CommVault Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CommVault Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.