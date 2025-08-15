Swiss National Bank Has $13.76 Million Stake in UGI Corporation (NYSE:UGI)

Swiss National Bank cut its stake in shares of UGI Corporation (NYSE:UGI – Free Report) by 1.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 416,000 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 6,300 shares during the quarter. Swiss National Bank owned approximately 0.19% of UGI worth $13,757,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of UGI during the 1st quarter worth about $84,000. Deutsche Bank AG increased its holdings in shares of UGI by 2.5% during the first quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 43,328 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,433,000 after buying an additional 1,044 shares in the last quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of UGI by 1.9% in the first quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC now owns 17,574 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $581,000 after acquiring an additional 323 shares during the last quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. acquired a new position in shares of UGI in the 1st quarter worth approximately $586,000. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL bought a new stake in UGI during the 1st quarter worth approximately $215,000. 82.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

UGI has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Mizuho lifted their price objective on UGI from $38.00 to $39.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 15th. Wall Street Zen cut UGI from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 18th.

Shares of UGI opened at $35.75 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.82, a PEG ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a current ratio of 0.70. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $35.93 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $34.10. UGI Corporation has a 52 week low of $23.14 and a 52 week high of $37.42.

UGI (NYSE:UGI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 6th. The utilities provider reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.11. The business had revenue of $1.39 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.77 billion. UGI had a return on equity of 15.73% and a net margin of 5.70%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.06 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that UGI Corporation will post 3.02 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 15th will be given a dividend of $0.375 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 15th. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.2%. UGI’s payout ratio is currently 78.95%.

UGI Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, distributes, stores, transports, and markets energy products and related services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through four segments: AmeriGas Propane, UGI International, Midstream & Marketing, and UGI Utilities. It distributes propane to approximately 1.3 million residential, commercial/industrial, motor fuel, agricultural, and wholesale customers through 1,400 propane distribution locations.

