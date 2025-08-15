Swiss National Bank Lowers Holdings in Starwood Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:STWD)

Swiss National Bank trimmed its holdings in Starwood Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:STWD – Free Report) by 0.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 620,565 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 4,100 shares during the quarter. Swiss National Bank owned about 0.18% of Starwood Property Trust worth $12,269,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. World Investment Advisors increased its holdings in Starwood Property Trust by 4.8% during the 1st quarter. World Investment Advisors now owns 11,646 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $230,000 after purchasing an additional 530 shares during the last quarter. Carnegie Investment Counsel increased its stake in shares of Starwood Property Trust by 2.7% during the first quarter. Carnegie Investment Counsel now owns 21,225 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $420,000 after acquiring an additional 550 shares during the period. Carnegie Lake Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Starwood Property Trust by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Carnegie Lake Advisors LLC now owns 75,869 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,500,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management grew its holdings in shares of Starwood Property Trust by 5.9% in the 1st quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 11,116 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $220,000 after acquiring an additional 616 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kovack Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Starwood Property Trust by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. now owns 55,707 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,101,000 after acquiring an additional 725 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 49.82% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their price objective on Starwood Property Trust from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 10th. Wall Street Zen upgraded Starwood Property Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, August 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Starwood Property Trust from $19.00 to $19.50 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, May 12th. Finally, UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of Starwood Property Trust from $19.50 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 15th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Starwood Property Trust currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $21.70.

Starwood Property Trust Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:STWD opened at $19.95 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.90, a current ratio of 1.61 and a quick ratio of 1.61. Starwood Property Trust, Inc. has a one year low of $16.59 and a one year high of $21.17. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $20.14 and its 200-day moving average price is $19.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.30 and a beta of 1.26.

Starwood Property Trust (NYSE:STWD – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 7th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $444.28 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $477.00 million. Starwood Property Trust had a return on equity of 8.72% and a net margin of 20.58%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.48 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Starwood Property Trust, Inc. will post 1.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Starwood Property Trust Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 30th will be paid a $0.48 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 30th. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.6%. Starwood Property Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently 176.15%.

About Starwood Property Trust

Starwood Property Trust, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust (REIT) in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Commercial and Residential Lending, Infrastructure Lending, Property, and Investing and Servicing segments. The Commercial and Residential Lending segment originates, acquires, finances, and manages commercial first mortgages, non-agency residential mortgages, subordinated mortgages, mezzanine loans, preferred equity, commercial mortgage-backed securities (CMBS), and residential mortgage-backed securities, as well as other real estate and real estate-related debt investments, include distressed or non-performing loans.

