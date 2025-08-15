Swiss National Bank Lowers Stock Holdings in Nextracker Inc. (NASDAQ:NXT)

Swiss National Bank reduced its position in Nextracker Inc. (NASDAQ:NXT – Free Report) by 1.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 278,320 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,800 shares during the quarter. Swiss National Bank’s holdings in Nextracker were worth $11,728,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sterling Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Nextracker by 448.9% in the 4th quarter. Sterling Capital Management LLC now owns 1,290 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 1,055 shares in the last quarter. Virtus Fund Advisers LLC bought a new position in shares of Nextracker in the fourth quarter worth $47,000. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its position in shares of Nextracker by 27.5% in the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,204 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 260 shares in the last quarter. UMB Bank n.a. boosted its stake in Nextracker by 127.2% during the first quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 1,504 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after buying an additional 842 shares during the period. Finally, Farther Finance Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Nextracker by 819.5% during the first quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 1,554 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,000 after buying an additional 1,385 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.41% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on NXT shares. Fox Advisors lowered Nextracker from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 15th. Guggenheim lowered Nextracker from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 14th. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of Nextracker from $71.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 31st. Piper Sandler reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Nextracker in a research report on Thursday, May 15th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Nextracker from $71.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 30th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $64.37.

In other news, COO Nicholas Marco Miller sold 69,774 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.65, for a total value of $4,162,019.10. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer owned 175,216 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,451,634.40. This trade represents a 28.48% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director William D. Watkins sold 10,000 shares of Nextracker stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.79, for a total transaction of $567,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 7,666 shares in the company, valued at approximately $435,352.14. The trade was a 56.61% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 184,136 shares of company stock valued at $10,605,803 in the last 90 days. 0.56% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NXT opened at $53.99 on Friday. Nextracker Inc. has a 12 month low of $30.93 and a 12 month high of $67.87. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $59.72 and its 200-day moving average price is $50.89. The company has a market cap of $7.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.71, a P/E/G ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 2.25.

Nextracker Inc, an energy solutions company, provides solar tracker and software solutions for utility-scale and distributed generation solar projects in the United States and internationally. The company offers tracking solutions, which includes NX Horizon, a solar tracking solution; and NX Horizon-XTR, a terrain-following tracker designed to expand the addressable market for trackers on sites with sloped, uneven, and challenging terrain.

