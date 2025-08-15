Swiss National Bank Purchases 5,700 Shares of MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTSI)

Swiss National Bank boosted its position in MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTSI – Free Report) by 5.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 119,250 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,700 shares during the quarter. Swiss National Bank’s holdings in MACOM Technology Solutions were worth $11,970,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in MTSI. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in MACOM Technology Solutions by 2.0% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,646,452 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $667,171,000 after purchasing an additional 129,201 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in shares of MACOM Technology Solutions by 38.9% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,998,136 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $519,399,000 after buying an additional 1,120,510 shares during the last quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in MACOM Technology Solutions by 9.9% in the first quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 1,275,048 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $127,990,000 after buying an additional 114,780 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC grew its position in MACOM Technology Solutions by 14.8% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 850,687 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $110,513,000 after acquiring an additional 109,529 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC raised its stake in MACOM Technology Solutions by 18.4% during the first quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 630,406 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $63,280,000 after acquiring an additional 97,943 shares in the last quarter. 76.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get MACOM Technology Solutions alerts:

Insider Transactions at MACOM Technology Solutions

In other news, SVP Robert Dennehy sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.42, for a total transaction of $702,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president directly owned 15,680 shares in the company, valued at $2,201,785.60. This represents a 24.18% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Susan Ocampo sold 104,449 shares of MACOM Technology Solutions stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.98, for a total transaction of $12,949,587.02. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 4,118,621 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $510,626,631.58. This represents a 2.47% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 144,118 shares of company stock worth $18,041,599. Company insiders own 16.30% of the company’s stock.

MACOM Technology Solutions Trading Down 0.5%

NASDAQ MTSI opened at $125.40 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.34 billion, a PE ratio of -124.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 1.38. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $135.43 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $120.62. The company has a current ratio of 3.83, a quick ratio of 3.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $84.00 and a 12 month high of $152.50.

MACOM Technology Solutions (NASDAQ:MTSI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 7th. The semiconductor company reported $0.90 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89 by $0.01. MACOM Technology Solutions had a positive return on equity of 14.02% and a negative net margin of 7.71%. The company had revenue of $252.08 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $249.89 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.66 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 32.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Inc. will post 2.43 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of MACOM Technology Solutions from $140.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 18th. Bank of America boosted their target price on shares of MACOM Technology Solutions from $140.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 24th. Truist Financial increased their price target on MACOM Technology Solutions from $136.00 to $154.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 7th. Wall Street Zen upgraded MACOM Technology Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Sunday, July 20th. Finally, Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and set a $160.00 price target on shares of MACOM Technology Solutions in a research note on Friday, May 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $146.13.

View Our Latest Stock Report on MTSI

MACOM Technology Solutions Profile

(Free Report)

MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs and manufactures analog semiconductor solutions for use in wireless and wireline applications across the radio frequency (RF), microwave, millimeter wave, and lightwave spectrum in the United States, China, Australia, Japan, Malaysia, Singapore, South Korea, Taiwan, Thailand, and internationally.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MTSI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTSI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for MACOM Technology Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MACOM Technology Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.