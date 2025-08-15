Swiss National Bank Purchases 8,400 Shares of Chewy (NYSE:CHWY)

Swiss National Bank raised its position in Chewy (NYSE:CHWY – Free Report) by 2.4% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 363,300 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,400 shares during the quarter. Swiss National Bank’s holdings in Chewy were worth $11,811,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of CHWY. Jefferies Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in Chewy during the 1st quarter valued at about $3,251,000. D.A. Davidson & CO. grew its position in shares of Chewy by 38.7% in the 1st quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 43,725 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,422,000 after buying an additional 12,206 shares during the last quarter. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. increased its stake in shares of Chewy by 26.5% during the fourth quarter. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. now owns 288,733 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,670,000 after buying an additional 60,533 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Chewy by 74.5% during the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 139,889 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,548,000 after acquiring an additional 59,711 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Chewy during the first quarter valued at approximately $11,326,000. 93.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Chewy news, major shareholder Argos Holdings Gp Llc sold 29,940,120 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.75, for a total transaction of $1,250,000,010.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Sumit Singh sold 29,557 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.57, for a total transaction of $1,051,342.49. Following the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 540,406 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,222,241.42. The trade was a 5.19% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 30,008,777 shares of company stock valued at $1,252,444,321. Company insiders own 0.43% of the company’s stock.

Chewy Stock Down 1.2%

NYSE:CHWY opened at $38.94 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $16.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.75, a PEG ratio of 8.23 and a beta of 1.67. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $39.57 and its 200-day moving average price is $37.95. Chewy has a 52 week low of $25.19 and a 52 week high of $48.62.

Chewy (NYSE:CHWY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 11th. The company reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.01. Chewy had a return on equity of 35.04% and a net margin of 3.21%. The business had revenue of $3.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.08 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.31 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Chewy will post 0.24 earnings per share for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $50.00 price target (up previously from $39.00) on shares of Chewy in a report on Thursday, June 12th. UBS Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $44.00 target price on shares of Chewy in a research note on Tuesday, August 5th. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Chewy from $44.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 28th. Mizuho cut Chewy from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $43.00 to $47.00 in a research report on Monday, June 9th. Finally, Cowen reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Chewy in a research report on Friday, June 6th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $43.78.

Chewy Company Profile

Chewy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the pure play e-commerce business in the United States. It provides pet food and treats, pet supplies and pet medications, and other pet-health products, as well as pet services for dogs, cats, fish, birds, small pets, horses, and reptiles through its retail websites and mobile applications.

