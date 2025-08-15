Swiss National Bank Reduces Holdings in Dropbox, Inc. (NASDAQ:DBX)

Swiss National Bank lowered its stake in Dropbox, Inc. (NASDAQ:DBX – Free Report) by 7.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 434,400 shares of the company’s stock after selling 33,100 shares during the quarter. Swiss National Bank’s holdings in Dropbox were worth $11,603,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Dropbox in the first quarter valued at $647,000. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group purchased a new position in Dropbox in the 1st quarter valued at about $675,000. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC boosted its stake in shares of Dropbox by 8.5% during the 4th quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 1,761,252 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,908,000 after purchasing an additional 137,916 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Dropbox by 31.9% during the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 39,526 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,187,000 after purchasing an additional 9,570 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Commerce Bank grew its holdings in shares of Dropbox by 94.9% during the first quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 203,052 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,424,000 after buying an additional 98,867 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.84% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages recently issued reports on DBX. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Dropbox from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, May 9th. UBS Group reduced their price target on Dropbox from $31.00 to $29.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 8th.

Insider Activity at Dropbox

In other news, CFO Timothy Regan sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.94, for a total transaction of $279,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer directly owned 516,094 shares in the company, valued at $14,419,666.36. This represents a 1.90% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Karen Peacock sold 7,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.53, for a total value of $199,710.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 25,295 shares in the company, valued at $721,666.35. This trade represents a 21.68% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 450,598 shares of company stock worth $12,770,529 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 29.95% of the company’s stock.

Dropbox Price Performance

DBX opened at $27.73 on Friday. Dropbox, Inc. has a 12 month low of $22.43 and a 12 month high of $33.33. The business has a 50-day moving average of $27.74 and a two-hundred day moving average of $28.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.78 and a beta of 0.64.

Dropbox (NASDAQ:DBX – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 7th. The company reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.08. Dropbox had a net margin of 19.17% and a negative return on equity of 61.31%. The business had revenue of $625.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $618.60 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.60 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Dropbox, Inc. will post 1.64 earnings per share for the current year.

About Dropbox

Dropbox, Inc provides a content collaboration platform worldwide. The company's platform allows individuals, families, teams, and organizations to collaborate and sign up for free through its website or app, as well as upgrade to a paid subscription plan for premium features. It serves customers in professional services, technology, media, education, industrial, consumer and retail, and financial services industries.

