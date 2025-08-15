Swiss National Bank Reduces Position in Universal Display Corporation (NASDAQ:OLED)

Swiss National Bank lowered its stake in Universal Display Corporation (NASDAQ:OLED – Free Report) by 1.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 87,400 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 1,300 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank owned 0.18% of Universal Display worth $12,191,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of OLED. Bessemer Group Inc. grew its position in Universal Display by 3.8% in the 1st quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 2,603 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $363,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares during the last quarter. Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Universal Display by 0.8% in the first quarter. Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC now owns 12,319 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,718,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares in the last quarter. Utah Retirement Systems grew its stake in Universal Display by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Utah Retirement Systems now owns 7,820 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,143,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System lifted its position in Universal Display by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 12,400 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,730,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Securian Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Universal Display by 3.0% in the first quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,381 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $472,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.19% of the company’s stock.

Universal Display Trading Down 1.1%

Universal Display stock opened at $143.58 on Friday. Universal Display Corporation has a 12 month low of $103.70 and a 12 month high of $215.90. The company has a market capitalization of $6.82 billion, a PE ratio of 28.04, a P/E/G ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.47. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $151.38 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $144.61.

Universal Display Dividend Announcement

Universal Display ( NASDAQ:OLED Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 31st. The semiconductor company reported $1.41 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.18 by $0.23. The company had revenue of $171.79 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $161.58 million. Universal Display had a return on equity of 15.82% and a net margin of 36.95%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.10 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Universal Display Corporation will post 4.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 16th will be given a $0.45 dividend. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.3%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 16th. Universal Display’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 35.16%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on OLED shares. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Universal Display from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 2nd. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $170.00 target price on shares of Universal Display in a research note on Friday, May 2nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Universal Display has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $190.43.

Universal Display Profile

Universal Display Corporation engages in the research, development, and commercialization of organic light emitting diode (OLED) technologies and materials for use in display and solid-state lighting applications in the United States and internationally. The company offers PHOLED technologies and materials for displays and lighting products under the UniversalPHOLED brand.

