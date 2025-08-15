Swiss National Bank Reduces Stock Holdings in Taylor Morrison Home Corporation (NYSE:TMHC)

Swiss National Bank reduced its holdings in shares of Taylor Morrison Home Corporation (NYSE:TMHC – Free Report) by 2.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 200,460 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 4,600 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank’s holdings in Taylor Morrison Home were worth $12,036,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Headlands Technologies LLC grew its stake in shares of Taylor Morrison Home by 112.5% during the first quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC now owns 4,265 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $256,000 after acquiring an additional 2,258 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG grew its position in Taylor Morrison Home by 9.4% during the 1st quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 197,002 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $11,828,000 after purchasing an additional 16,979 shares during the last quarter. Ruffer LLP increased its stake in Taylor Morrison Home by 42.6% during the 1st quarter. Ruffer LLP now owns 71,069 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $4,267,000 after purchasing an additional 21,220 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in Taylor Morrison Home by 5.6% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,920 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $295,000 after purchasing an additional 262 shares in the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in shares of Taylor Morrison Home by 21.4% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 5,002 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $300,000 after buying an additional 881 shares during the last quarter. 95.16% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Taylor Morrison Home alerts:

Taylor Morrison Home Price Performance

NYSE:TMHC opened at $68.05 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 6.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. Taylor Morrison Home Corporation has a 52 week low of $51.90 and a 52 week high of $75.49. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $62.12 and its 200-day moving average price is $60.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.83 billion, a PE ratio of 7.86 and a beta of 1.53.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Taylor Morrison Home ( NYSE:TMHC Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 23rd. The construction company reported $2.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.94 by $0.08. Taylor Morrison Home had a return on equity of 16.22% and a net margin of 10.72%. The firm had revenue of $2.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.93 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.86 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Taylor Morrison Home Corporation will post 8.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on TMHC. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $85.00 price objective on shares of Taylor Morrison Home in a report on Wednesday, April 23rd. Seaport Res Ptn raised Taylor Morrison Home from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 23rd. Wall Street Zen downgraded Taylor Morrison Home from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Sunday, June 1st. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Taylor Morrison Home in a research report on Monday, May 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $70.00 price target for the company. Finally, Barclays set a $69.00 price objective on shares of Taylor Morrison Home and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $76.88.

View Our Latest Stock Report on TMHC

Insider Activity

In related news, CFO Curtis Vanhyfte sold 9,754 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.22, for a total transaction of $636,155.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer owned 14,163 shares in the company, valued at $923,710.86. This represents a 40.78% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 1.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Taylor Morrison Home

(Free Report)

Taylor Morrison Home Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a public homebuilder in the United States. The company designs, builds, and sells single and multi-family detached and attached homes; and develops lifestyle and master-planned communities. It develops and constructs multi-use properties consisting of commercial space, retail, and multi-family properties under the Urban Form brand name.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TMHC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Taylor Morrison Home Corporation (NYSE:TMHC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Taylor Morrison Home Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Taylor Morrison Home and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.