Swiss National Bank Reduces Stock Position in Prosperity Bancshares, Inc. (NYSE:PB)

Swiss National Bank trimmed its position in Prosperity Bancshares, Inc. (NYSE:PB – Free Report) by 1.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 184,567 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 2,800 shares during the quarter. Swiss National Bank’s holdings in Prosperity Bancshares were worth $13,173,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of PB. Quarry LP acquired a new position in Prosperity Bancshares in the 4th quarter worth approximately $88,000. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its holdings in shares of Prosperity Bancshares by 44.9% in the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,277 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $91,000 after acquiring an additional 396 shares during the last quarter. Chilton Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Prosperity Bancshares in the first quarter worth $105,000. New England Research & Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Prosperity Bancshares during the first quarter worth $212,000. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Prosperity Bancshares by 9.2% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,968 shares of the bank’s stock worth $212,000 after purchasing an additional 249 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.69% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Ned S. Holmes sold 600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.89, for a total transaction of $42,534.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 45,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,239,673. This represents a 1.30% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 14,300 shares of company stock valued at $1,002,309. Company insiders own 4.20% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have weighed in on PB. Hovde Group cut their price target on Prosperity Bancshares from $85.00 to $83.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 24th. Royal Bank Of Canada dropped their target price on Prosperity Bancshares from $85.00 to $78.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 24th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reduced their price target on Prosperity Bancshares from $95.00 to $90.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 5th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Prosperity Bancshares in a research report on Wednesday, May 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $85.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on shares of Prosperity Bancshares from $86.00 to $84.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 24th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $84.57.

Prosperity Bancshares Stock Down 0.2%

PB stock opened at $68.30 on Friday. Prosperity Bancshares, Inc. has a 52 week low of $61.57 and a 52 week high of $86.75. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $69.81 and a 200-day simple moving average of $71.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.42, a P/E/G ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 0.71.

Prosperity Bancshares (NYSE:PB – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 23rd. The bank reported $1.42 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.40 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $310.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $315.66 million. Prosperity Bancshares had a return on equity of 6.99% and a net margin of 29.37%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.22 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Prosperity Bancshares, Inc. will post 5.83 earnings per share for the current year.

Prosperity Bancshares Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 15th will be issued a $0.58 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 15th. This represents a $2.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.4%. Prosperity Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 42.18%.

About Prosperity Bancshares

Prosperity Bancshares, Inc operates as bank holding company for the Prosperity Bank that provides financial products and services to businesses and consumers. It accepts various deposit products, such as demand, savings, money market, and time accounts, as well as and certificates of deposit. The company also offers 1-4 family residential mortgage, commercial real estate and multifamily residential, commercial and industrial, agricultural, and non-real estate agricultural loans, as well as construction, land development, and other land loans; consumer loans, including automobile, recreational vehicle, boat, home improvement, personal, and deposit account collateralized loans; term loans and lines of credit; and consumer durables and home equity loans, as well as loans for working capital, business expansion, and purchase of equipment and machinery.

