Swiss National Bank Reduces Stock Position in TG Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TGTX)

Swiss National Bank decreased its position in shares of TG Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TGTX – Free Report) by 1.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 286,500 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 2,800 shares during the quarter. Swiss National Bank owned 0.18% of TG Therapeutics worth $11,297,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. CWM LLC raised its holdings in TG Therapeutics by 16.2% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,085 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $82,000 after purchasing an additional 290 shares during the last quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of TG Therapeutics by 100.0% during the 1st quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 866 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 433 shares during the last quarter. Summit Investment Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of TG Therapeutics by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. Summit Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 14,606 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $440,000 after buying an additional 463 shares during the last quarter. Xponance Inc. boosted its position in shares of TG Therapeutics by 5.3% in the 1st quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 10,861 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $428,000 after buying an additional 543 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Choreo LLC grew its stake in TG Therapeutics by 7.6% in the 1st quarter. Choreo LLC now owns 8,547 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $337,000 after acquiring an additional 602 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.58% of the company’s stock.

Get TG Therapeutics alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of TG Therapeutics to a “hold” rating and set a $37.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, July 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, TG Therapeutics presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $46.25.

TG Therapeutics Stock Performance

NASDAQ TGTX opened at $27.77 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.04, a current ratio of 3.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. TG Therapeutics, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $20.81 and a fifty-two week high of $46.48. The business has a fifty day moving average of $35.31 and a 200-day moving average of $35.87. The stock has a market cap of $4.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 75.05 and a beta of 1.95.

TG Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TGTX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by ($0.15). TG Therapeutics had a return on equity of 26.05% and a net margin of 13.31%. The company had revenue of $141.15 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $147.76 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.04 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 92.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that TG Therapeutics, Inc. will post 0.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Yann Echelard sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.94, for a total value of $369,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 228,816 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,452,463.04. The trade was a 4.19% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 10.64% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

TG Therapeutics Company Profile

(Free Report)

TG Therapeutics, Inc, a commercial stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the acquisition, development, and commercialization of novel treatments for B-cell mediated diseases in the United States and internationally. It provides BRIUMVI, an anti-CD20 monoclonal antibody for the treatment of adult patients with relapsing forms of multiple sclerosis (RMS), including clinically isolated syndrome, relapsing-remitting disease, and active secondary progressive disease in adults.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TGTX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for TG Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TGTX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for TG Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TG Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.