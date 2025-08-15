Swiss National Bank Sells 1,500 Shares of IDACORP, Inc. (NYSE:IDA)

Swiss National Bank reduced its stake in IDACORP, Inc. (NYSE:IDA – Free Report) by 1.4% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 103,200 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 1,500 shares during the quarter. Swiss National Bank’s holdings in IDACORP were worth $11,994,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Reaves W H & Co. Inc. raised its stake in shares of IDACORP by 25.0% during the first quarter. Reaves W H & Co. Inc. now owns 1,247,925 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $145,034,000 after acquiring an additional 249,542 shares in the last quarter. R Squared Ltd raised its position in IDACORP by 10,766.7% during the 1st quarter. R Squared Ltd now owns 3,260 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $379,000 after purchasing an additional 3,230 shares in the last quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. bought a new stake in IDACORP during the 1st quarter valued at $6,341,000. Commerce Bank lifted its holdings in shares of IDACORP by 100.8% in the 1st quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 10,899 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $1,267,000 after buying an additional 5,472 shares during the period. Finally, US Bancorp DE grew its position in shares of IDACORP by 7.3% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 25,954 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $3,016,000 after buying an additional 1,768 shares in the last quarter. 89.10% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms recently weighed in on IDA. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on IDACORP from $121.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, May 2nd. Guggenheim boosted their price target on shares of IDACORP from $121.00 to $126.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 2nd. Morgan Stanley set a $128.00 price target on shares of IDACORP and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 22nd. Wall Street Zen raised shares of IDACORP from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 18th. Finally, UBS Group restated a “neutral” rating and set a $120.00 target price (up previously from $118.00) on shares of IDACORP in a report on Friday, July 11th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, IDACORP has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $122.86.

NYSE:IDA opened at $125.79 on Friday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $118.91 and its 200-day simple moving average is $116.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.45. IDACORP, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $99.81 and a fifty-two week high of $127.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.15, a P/E/G ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 0.56.

IDACORP (NYSE:IDA – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 31st. The energy company reported $1.76 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.76. IDACORP had a net margin of 16.96% and a return on equity of 9.18%. The company had revenue of $531.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $478.14 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.71 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that IDACORP, Inc. will post 5.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 2nd. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 5th will be paid a dividend of $0.86 per share. This represents a $3.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.7%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 5th. IDACORP’s payout ratio is 60.56%.

IDACORP, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, distribution, purchase, and sale of electric energy in the United States. The company operates 17 hydropower generating plants located in southern Idaho and eastern Oregon; three natural gas-fired plants in southern Idaho; and interests in two coal-fired steam electric generating plants located in Wyoming and Nevada.

