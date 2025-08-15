Swiss National Bank Sells 1,500 Shares of Repligen Corporation (NASDAQ:RGEN)

Swiss National Bank decreased its position in Repligen Corporation (NASDAQ:RGEN – Free Report) by 1.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 103,200 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 1,500 shares during the quarter. Swiss National Bank’s holdings in Repligen were worth $13,131,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sterling Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Repligen by 51.8% during the 4th quarter. Sterling Capital Management LLC now owns 2,982 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $429,000 after purchasing an additional 1,017 shares during the period. Townsquare Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Repligen by 6.4% during the 4th quarter. Townsquare Capital LLC now owns 15,004 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,160,000 after purchasing an additional 898 shares during the period. Synovus Financial Corp bought a new stake in shares of Repligen during the 4th quarter worth $941,000. Marshall Wace LLP raised its stake in shares of Repligen by 73.8% during the 4th quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 412,235 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $59,337,000 after purchasing an additional 175,013 shares during the period. Finally, Farringdon Capital Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Repligen during the 4th quarter worth $224,000. Institutional investors own 97.64% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have recently commented on RGEN. Barclays began coverage on Repligen in a research note on Tuesday, June 24th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $150.00 target price on the stock. Evercore ISI decreased their price objective on Repligen from $140.00 to $130.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 8th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on Repligen from $180.00 to $175.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on Repligen from $200.00 to $190.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 29th. Finally, Wall Street Zen lowered Repligen from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Sunday, June 29th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Repligen currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $169.45.

Insider Activity at Repligen

In other news, Director Martin D. Madaus acquired 1,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 8th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $112.13 per share, for a total transaction of $201,834.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 1,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $201,834. The trade was a ∞ increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Repligen Stock Performance

NASDAQ:RGEN opened at $126.64 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 7.32 and a current ratio of 8.59. Repligen Corporation has a 52-week low of $102.96 and a 52-week high of $182.52. The firm has a market cap of $7.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -506.54, a PEG ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 1.05. The business’s fifty day moving average is $122.58 and its 200 day moving average is $133.33.

Repligen (NASDAQ:RGEN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 29th. The biotechnology company reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by ($0.03). Repligen had a negative net margin of 2.05% and a positive return on equity of 4.61%. The firm had revenue of $182.37 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $174.62 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.40 earnings per share. Repligen’s revenue was up 14.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Repligen Corporation will post 1.72 EPS for the current year.

About Repligen

Repligen Corporation develops and commercializes bioprocessing technologies and systems for use in biological drug manufacturing process in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It offers Protein A ligands that are the binding components of Protein A affinity chromatography resins; and cell culture growth factor products.

Featured Articles

