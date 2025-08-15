Swiss National Bank Sells 15,300 Shares of Rithm Capital Corp. (NYSE:RITM)

Swiss National Bank cut its holdings in shares of Rithm Capital Corp. (NYSE:RITM – Free Report) by 1.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,006,905 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 15,300 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank owned about 0.19% of Rithm Capital worth $11,529,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in RITM. Fourth Dimension Wealth LLC raised its position in Rithm Capital by 50.0% during the 1st quarter. Fourth Dimension Wealth LLC now owns 3,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Quarry LP increased its stake in shares of Rithm Capital by 47.5% in the fourth quarter. Quarry LP now owns 4,118 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 1,327 shares during the period. Quent Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Rithm Capital by 58.6% during the first quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 5,465 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $63,000 after acquiring an additional 2,019 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC lifted its stake in shares of Rithm Capital by 25.5% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 6,046 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $69,000 after acquiring an additional 1,228 shares during the period. Finally, Rossby Financial LCC acquired a new position in shares of Rithm Capital in the first quarter worth approximately $79,000. 44.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have weighed in on RITM. Piper Sandler raised shares of Rithm Capital from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the company from $12.50 to $14.00 in a research report on Monday, April 28th. Royal Bank Of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Rithm Capital from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 1st. BTIG Research reissued a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 target price on shares of Rithm Capital in a research note on Friday, April 25th. Jones Trading upped their price target on shares of Rithm Capital from $12.50 to $13.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 29th. Finally, Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $14.00 price target on shares of Rithm Capital in a report on Wednesday, August 6th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Rithm Capital presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $14.00.

Rithm Capital Stock Up 0.2%

Rithm Capital stock opened at $12.37 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $6.56 billion, a PE ratio of 9.51 and a beta of 1.25. Rithm Capital Corp. has a 12-month low of $9.13 and a 12-month high of $12.59. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $11.77 and its 200 day moving average is $11.45. The company has a quick ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63.

Rithm Capital (NYSE:RITM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $1.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.18 billion. Rithm Capital had a net margin of 16.72% and a return on equity of 18.89%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Rithm Capital Corp. will post 1.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Rithm Capital Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 30th were paid a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 30th. Rithm Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 76.92%.

About Rithm Capital

Rithm Capital Corp. operates as an asset manager focused on real estate, credit, and financial services. It operates through Origination and Servicing, Investment Portfolio, Mortgage Loans Receivable, and Asset Management segments. Its investment portfolio primarily comprises of mortgage servicing rights (MSR), and MSR financing receivables, title, appraisal and property preservation, excess MSRs, and services advance investments; real estate securities, call rights, SFR properties, and residential mortgage loans; consumer and business purpose loans; and asset management related investments.

