Swiss National Bank Sells 15,800 Shares of Mattel, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAT)

Swiss National Bank decreased its position in shares of Mattel, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAT – Free Report) by 2.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 652,700 shares of the company’s stock after selling 15,800 shares during the quarter. Swiss National Bank’s holdings in Mattel were worth $12,682,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Trust Co. of Vermont boosted its stake in Mattel by 995.8% in the first quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 1,315 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 1,195 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its position in shares of Mattel by 52.9% in the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 2,780 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 962 shares during the last quarter. Quarry LP boosted its position in shares of Mattel by 130.3% in the 4th quarter. Quarry LP now owns 3,148 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 1,781 shares during the last quarter. UMB Bank n.a. grew its stake in shares of Mattel by 93.5% during the first quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 2,995 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 1,447 shares during the period. Finally, Sound Income Strategies LLC increased its holdings in Mattel by 10,226.7% in the first quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 3,098 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 3,068 shares during the last quarter. 97.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on MAT. Roth Capital set a $22.00 target price on Mattel and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, July 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on shares of Mattel from $24.00 to $21.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 7th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Mattel from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 6th. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Mattel from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 16th. Finally, Wall Street Zen cut shares of Mattel from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, June 27th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Mattel currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $24.38.

Shares of MAT opened at $18.28 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $18.88 and a 200 day simple moving average of $18.80. Mattel, Inc. has a 52-week low of $13.94 and a 52-week high of $22.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.89 billion, a PE ratio of 11.79, a P/E/G ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 0.62.

Mattel (NASDAQ:MAT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 23rd. The company reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.03. Mattel had a net margin of 9.87% and a return on equity of 25.19%. The company had revenue of $1.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.09 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.19 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Mattel, Inc. will post 1.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Mattel, Inc, a toy and family entertainment company, designs, manufactures, and markets toys and consumer products in North America, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates through North America, International, and American Girl segments. It offers dolls and accessories, as well as books, content, gaming, and lifestyle products for children under the Barbie, American Girl, Disney Princess and Disney Frozen, Monster High, and Polly Pocket brands; die-cast vehicles, tracks, playsets, and accessories for kids, adults, and collectors under the Hot Wheels, Hot Wheels Monster Trucks, Hot Wheels Mario Kart, Matchbox, and Cars brand names; and infant, toddler, and preschool products comprising content, toys, live events, and other consumer products under the Fisher-Price, Little People and Imaginext, and Thomas & Friends, and Power wheels brands.

