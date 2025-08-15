Swiss National Bank Sells 1,700 Shares of Casella Waste Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CWST)

Swiss National Bank lowered its stake in Casella Waste Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CWST – Free Report) by 1.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 120,800 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 1,700 shares during the quarter. Swiss National Bank’s holdings in Casella Waste Systems were worth $13,470,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sheets Smith Wealth Management increased its stake in shares of Casella Waste Systems by 3.9% in the first quarter. Sheets Smith Wealth Management now owns 2,767 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $309,000 after buying an additional 103 shares during the period. Moors & Cabot Inc. raised its stake in shares of Casella Waste Systems by 4.4% during the first quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 2,469 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $275,000 after acquiring an additional 105 shares during the last quarter. Summit Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Casella Waste Systems by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. Summit Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 6,388 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $676,000 after purchasing an additional 134 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC grew its stake in shares of Casella Waste Systems by 17.3% in the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 941 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $105,000 after purchasing an additional 139 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its holdings in Casella Waste Systems by 4.3% during the 4th quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 3,516 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $372,000 after purchasing an additional 146 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.51% of the company’s stock.

Casella Waste Systems Stock Performance

Shares of CWST stock opened at $98.61 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.70, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $110.54 and its 200-day moving average price is $111.88. The stock has a market cap of $6.26 billion, a PE ratio of 547.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.09 and a beta of 0.83. Casella Waste Systems, Inc. has a 12 month low of $97.05 and a 12 month high of $121.24.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Casella Waste Systems ( NASDAQ:CWST Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 31st. The industrial products company reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by $0.05. Casella Waste Systems had a net margin of 0.64% and a return on equity of 4.97%. The business had revenue of $465.33 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $454.01 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.22 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 23.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Casella Waste Systems, Inc. will post 1.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on CWST. Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Casella Waste Systems in a research report on Friday, June 6th. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Casella Waste Systems in a report on Tuesday, July 15th. Finally, Raymond James Financial set a $125.00 target price on shares of Casella Waste Systems and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Casella Waste Systems currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $123.17.

About Casella Waste Systems

Casella Waste Systems, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a vertically integrated solid waste services company in the United States. It offers resource management services primarily in the areas of solid waste collection and disposal, transfer, recycling, and organics services to residential, commercial, municipal, institutional, and industrial customers.

