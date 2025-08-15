Swiss National Bank Sells 1,800 Shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:OLLI)

Swiss National Bank cut its holdings in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:OLLI – Free Report) by 1.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 118,800 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,800 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank owned 0.19% of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet worth $13,824,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. HM Payson & Co. purchased a new stake in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet in the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. City Holding Co. bought a new position in shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet in the first quarter worth $31,000. Putney Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet in the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet in the first quarter worth $38,000. Finally, GeoWealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet during the fourth quarter valued at $38,000.

Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Trading Down 2.5%

NASDAQ OLLI opened at $131.90 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $8.09 billion, a PE ratio of 40.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.03 and a beta of 0.40. Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $86.29 and a 1-year high of $141.74. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $129.47 and a 200-day moving average of $115.84.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Ollie’s Bargain Outlet ( NASDAQ:OLLI Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, June 3rd. The company reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.05. Ollie’s Bargain Outlet had a return on equity of 12.27% and a net margin of 8.59%. The firm had revenue of $576.77 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $565.04 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.73 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 13.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc. will post 3.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

OLLI has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Loop Capital lowered Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $130.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, June 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from $137.00 to $159.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 21st. Royal Bank Of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $133.00 target price on shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet in a research report on Wednesday, June 4th. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 13th. Finally, Piper Sandler restated an “overweight” rating and set a $123.00 price objective (down previously from $124.00) on shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet in a research report on Wednesday, June 4th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $128.07.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Ollie’s Bargain Outlet news, CEO Der Valk Eric Van sold 728 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.85, for a total value of $82,154.80. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 7,761 shares in the company, valued at approximately $875,828.85. The trade was a 8.58% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.75% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Ollie’s Bargain Outlet

Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the retail of closeouts, excess inventory, and salvage merchandise. It offers overstocks, package changes, manufacturer refurbished goods, and irregulars. The company’s products include housewares, food, books and stationery, bed and bath, floor coverings, electronics and toys.

See Also

