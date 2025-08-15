Swiss National Bank Sells 18,900 Shares of MGIC Investment Corporation (NYSE:MTG)

Swiss National Bank lessened its stake in shares of MGIC Investment Corporation (NYSE:MTG – Free Report) by 3.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 490,900 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 18,900 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank owned 0.21% of MGIC Investment worth $12,165,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. bought a new position in MGIC Investment in the 1st quarter valued at about $33,000. Golden State Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in MGIC Investment by 7,837.0% during the 1st quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,143 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 2,116 shares in the last quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC raised its stake in shares of MGIC Investment by 619.2% in the first quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC now owns 2,280 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 1,963 shares during the last quarter. UMB Bank n.a. lifted its holdings in shares of MGIC Investment by 61.3% in the first quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 2,660 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $66,000 after purchasing an additional 1,011 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its position in shares of MGIC Investment by 20.1% during the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 2,749 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $68,000 after buying an additional 461 shares during the last quarter. 95.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get MGIC Investment alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Compass Point reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $28.00 price target (up from $27.00) on shares of MGIC Investment in a research report on Friday, May 23rd. Barclays increased their target price on shares of MGIC Investment from $26.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 8th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their price target on shares of MGIC Investment from $26.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, July 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $26.67.

Insider Activity

In related news, EVP Paula C. Maggio sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.49, for a total value of $529,800.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 157,395 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,169,393.55. This trade represents a 11.27% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, COO Salvatore A. Miosi sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.22, for a total value of $786,600.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer owned 249,401 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,539,294.22. This represents a 10.74% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 189,203 shares of company stock valued at $5,010,848. Insiders own 1.05% of the company’s stock.

MGIC Investment Price Performance

MTG stock opened at $27.87 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a current ratio of 1.46. The firm has a market cap of $6.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.14, a P/E/G ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 0.90. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $26.66 and its 200 day moving average is $25.41. MGIC Investment Corporation has a 52 week low of $21.94 and a 52 week high of $28.67.

MGIC Investment (NYSE:MTG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 30th. The insurance provider reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by $0.12. MGIC Investment had a return on equity of 14.73% and a net margin of 62.58%. The business had revenue of $304.25 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $306.25 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.77 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down .3% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that MGIC Investment Corporation will post 2.71 earnings per share for the current year.

MGIC Investment Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 21st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.2%. This is a positive change from MGIC Investment’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 7th. MGIC Investment’s payout ratio is currently 19.67%.

MGIC Investment announced that its board has authorized a stock buyback plan on Thursday, April 24th that permits the company to buyback $750.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the insurance provider to purchase up to 12.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are typically a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

MGIC Investment Company Profile

(Free Report)

MGIC Investment Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides private mortgage insurance, other mortgage credit risk management solutions, and ancillary services to lenders and government sponsored entities in the United States, the District of Columbia, Puerto Rico, and Guam. The company offers primary mortgage insurance that provides mortgage default protection on individual loans, as well as covers unpaid loan principal, delinquent interest, and various expenses associated with the default and subsequent foreclosure.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for MGIC Investment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MGIC Investment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.