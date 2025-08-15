Swiss National Bank Sells 24,200 Shares of BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE:BWA)

Swiss National Bank trimmed its holdings in shares of BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE:BWA – Free Report) by 5.4% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 423,784 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 24,200 shares during the quarter. Swiss National Bank’s holdings in BorgWarner were worth $12,141,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of BWA. Global X Japan Co. Ltd. grew its position in shares of BorgWarner by 133.4% during the 1st quarter. Global X Japan Co. Ltd. now owns 915 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 523 shares in the last quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of BorgWarner in the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. LRI Investments LLC grew its position in BorgWarner by 1,515.0% during the fourth quarter. LRI Investments LLC now owns 969 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 909 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in BorgWarner by 63.5% during the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,388 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 539 shares during the period. Finally, Allworth Financial LP increased its stake in BorgWarner by 123.1% during the 1st quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,437 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 793 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.67% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at BorgWarner

In related news, VP Stefan Demmerle sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.31, for a total transaction of $589,650.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president directly owned 234,040 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,200,112.40. This trade represents a 6.02% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Isabelle Mckenzie sold 2,500 shares of BorgWarner stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.01, for a total value of $100,025.00. Following the transaction, the vice president directly owned 55,945 shares in the company, valued at $2,238,359.45. The trade was a 4.28% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 22,500 shares of company stock valued at $892,175. Corporate insiders own 0.45% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $45.00 target price (up from $42.00) on shares of BorgWarner in a report on Wednesday, July 16th. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on shares of BorgWarner from $32.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, July 11th. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of BorgWarner from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, July 14th. Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of BorgWarner from $37.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 1st. Finally, Bank of America boosted their price objective on shares of BorgWarner from $35.00 to $41.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 16th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $39.64.

BorgWarner Trading Down 0.3%

NYSE BWA opened at $41.45 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $8.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.10. BorgWarner Inc. has a twelve month low of $24.40 and a twelve month high of $41.67. The company has a quick ratio of 1.66, a current ratio of 2.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The business’s fifty day moving average is $35.40 and its 200 day moving average is $31.64.

BorgWarner (NYSE:BWA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 31st. The auto parts company reported $1.21 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.06 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $3.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.56 billion. BorgWarner had a return on equity of 16.17% and a net margin of 1.50%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.19 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that BorgWarner Inc. will post 4.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

BorgWarner declared that its board has approved a share buyback program on Thursday, July 31st that authorizes the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the auto parts company to purchase up to 13.2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are typically an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

BorgWarner Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 2nd will be given a $0.17 dividend. This is a boost from BorgWarner’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.11. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.6%. BorgWarner’s dividend payout ratio is 46.81%.

BorgWarner Company Profile

BorgWarner Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides solutions for combustion, hybrid, and electric vehicles worldwide. It offers turbochargers, eBoosters, eTurbos, timing systems, emissions systems, thermal systems, gasoline ignition technology, smart remote actuators, powertrain sensors, cabin heaters, battery modules and systems, battery heaters, and battery charging.

