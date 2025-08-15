Swiss National Bank Sells 3,200 Shares of Chord Energy Corporation (NASDAQ:CHRD)

Swiss National Bank lowered its position in Chord Energy Corporation (NASDAQ:CHRD – Free Report) by 2.6% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 118,422 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,200 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank’s holdings in Chord Energy were worth $13,349,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Altshuler Shaham Ltd bought a new stake in Chord Energy in the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Chord Energy by 321.7% in the first quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 447 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 341 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its position in shares of Chord Energy by 195.8% during the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 698 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,000 after acquiring an additional 462 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its holdings in Chord Energy by 184.0% during the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 727 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,000 after acquiring an additional 471 shares during the period. Finally, UMB Bank n.a. bought a new stake in shares of Chord Energy during the 1st quarter worth $91,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.76% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CHRD stock opened at $102.81 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $104.21 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $102.20. Chord Energy Corporation has a 12-month low of $79.83 and a 12-month high of $156.12. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The firm has a market cap of $5.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.16 and a beta of 0.97.

Chord Energy ( NASDAQ:CHRD Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 6th. The company reported $1.79 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.88 by ($0.09). The firm had revenue of $1.18 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $984.07 million. Chord Energy had a return on equity of 9.02% and a net margin of 5.02%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $4.69 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Chord Energy Corporation will post 15.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 8th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 21st will be issued a $1.30 dividend. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.1%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 21st. Chord Energy’s payout ratio is presently 132.32%.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Chord Energy from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 9th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Chord Energy from $142.00 to $143.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 15th. Mizuho dropped their price target on shares of Chord Energy from $154.00 to $150.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 13th. Bank of America reduced their price objective on shares of Chord Energy from $114.00 to $112.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 23rd. Finally, UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $120.00 target price (up previously from $113.00) on shares of Chord Energy in a report on Tuesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $148.54.

Chord Energy Corporation operates as an independent exploration and production company in the United States. It acquires, explores, develops, and produces crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the Williston Basin. The company sells its products to refiners, marketers, and other purchasers that have access to nearby pipeline and rail facilities.

