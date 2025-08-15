Swiss National Bank Sells 3,300 Shares of Dutch Bros Inc. (NYSE:BROS)

Swiss National Bank reduced its holdings in Dutch Bros Inc. (NYSE:BROS – Free Report) by 1.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 220,500 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,300 shares during the quarter. Swiss National Bank owned 0.14% of Dutch Bros worth $13,614,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. increased its stake in Dutch Bros by 14.0% during the 4th quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 5,118,265 shares of the company’s stock worth $268,095,000 after purchasing an additional 627,875 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia boosted its holdings in shares of Dutch Bros by 751.0% in the first quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 625,036 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,589,000 after buying an additional 551,587 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG increased its position in shares of Dutch Bros by 8,912.8% during the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 546,268 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,614,000 after acquiring an additional 540,207 shares in the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Dutch Bros during the fourth quarter worth $25,706,000. Finally, Barclays PLC lifted its position in Dutch Bros by 699.4% in the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 429,693 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,507,000 after acquiring an additional 375,943 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.54% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Dutch Bros

In related news, Chairman Travis Boersma sold 722,841 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.82, for a total transaction of $48,300,235.62. Following the transaction, the chairman directly owned 1,940,245 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $129,647,170.90. This trade represents a 27.14% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Dm Individual Aggregator, Llc sold 159,254 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.82, for a total transaction of $10,641,352.28. Following the completion of the sale, the insider directly owned 1,940,245 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $129,647,170.90. This represents a 7.59% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 3,465,214 shares of company stock valued at $237,721,138. 42.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Dutch Bros Trading Down 6.3%

Shares of NYSE:BROS opened at $63.29 on Friday. Dutch Bros Inc. has a 12-month low of $30.30 and a 12-month high of $86.88. The business has a 50 day moving average of $65.54 and a 200-day moving average of $65.77. The company has a quick ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The stock has a market cap of $10.41 billion, a PE ratio of 134.66, a P/E/G ratio of 4.13 and a beta of 2.63.

Dutch Bros (NYSE:BROS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 6th. The company reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.08. Dutch Bros had a return on equity of 8.86% and a net margin of 3.94%. The business had revenue of $415.81 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $403.24 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.19 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Dutch Bros Inc. will post 0.57 earnings per share for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

BROS has been the subject of a number of research reports. TD Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $78.00 target price on shares of Dutch Bros in a report on Thursday, May 8th. Royal Bank Of Canada increased their price objective on Dutch Bros from $83.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Dutch Bros in a research note on Thursday, June 26th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $75.00 target price on the stock. Bank of America raised their price target on shares of Dutch Bros from $80.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 7th. Finally, CICC Research initiated coverage on shares of Dutch Bros in a report on Monday, June 30th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $80.00 price objective on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $77.82.

Dutch Bros Profile

Dutch Bros Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates and franchises drive-thru shops in the United States. The company operates through Company-Operated Shops and Franchising and Other segments. It serves through company-operated shops and online channels under Dutch Bros; Dutch Bros Coffee; Dutch Bros Rebel; Dutch Bros; and Blue Rebel brands.

