Swiss National Bank Sells 3,800 Shares of Crocs, Inc. (NASDAQ:CROX)

Swiss National Bank reduced its position in shares of Crocs, Inc. (NASDAQ:CROX – Free Report) by 3.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 113,000 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 3,800 shares during the quarter. Swiss National Bank owned about 0.20% of Crocs worth $12,001,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Crocs by 49.0% during the fourth quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,308,402 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $143,309,000 after buying an additional 429,994 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Crocs by 9.4% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,046,600 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $114,632,000 after acquiring an additional 89,647 shares during the last quarter. LSV Asset Management lifted its stake in shares of Crocs by 180.9% in the 1st quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 880,260 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $93,484,000 after purchasing an additional 566,847 shares during the period. Evercore Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Crocs by 9.0% in the 4th quarter. Evercore Wealth Management LLC now owns 739,109 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $80,955,000 after purchasing an additional 60,730 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in shares of Crocs by 34.0% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 603,734 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $66,127,000 after purchasing an additional 153,215 shares during the period. 93.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CROX has been the topic of several analyst reports. Monness Crespi & Hardt cut their target price on Crocs from $140.00 to $92.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 8th. UBS Group reduced their price objective on shares of Crocs from $110.00 to $85.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. Needham & Company LLC decreased their price objective on shares of Crocs from $129.00 to $89.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 7th. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $85.00 target price (down from $127.00) on shares of Crocs in a report on Friday, August 8th. Finally, KeyCorp decreased their price target on shares of Crocs from $120.00 to $95.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $108.92.

Shares of CROX opened at $84.03 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $100.20 and its 200 day simple moving average is $101.59. Crocs, Inc. has a 1-year low of $73.76 and a 1-year high of $151.13. The company has a market cap of $4.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.53, a PEG ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 1.41.

Crocs (NASDAQ:CROX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 7th. The textile maker reported $4.23 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.01 by $0.22. Crocs had a net margin of 5.72% and a return on equity of 44.15%. The company had revenue of $1.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.15 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $4.01 EPS. Crocs’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Crocs, Inc. will post 13.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Crocs news, EVP Susan L. Healy purchased 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 12th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $76.56 per share, with a total value of $153,120.00. Following the acquisition, the executive vice president directly owned 50,078 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,833,971.68. This trade represents a 4.16% increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director John B. Replogle acquired 3,261 shares of Crocs stock in a transaction on Friday, August 8th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $76.69 per share, with a total value of $250,086.09. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 15,417 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,182,329.73. This trade represents a 26.83% increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 3.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Crocs, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells casual lifestyle footwear and accessories for men, women, and children under Crocs and HEYDUDE Brand in the United States and internationally. The company offers various footwear products, including clogs, sandals, slides, flips, wedges, platforms, socks, boots, charms, flip flops, sneakers, and slippers.

