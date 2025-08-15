Swiss National Bank Sells 4,100 Shares of Popular, Inc. (NASDAQ:BPOP)

Swiss National Bank lessened its stake in Popular, Inc. (NASDAQ:BPOP – Free Report) by 2.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 138,200 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 4,100 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank’s holdings in Popular were worth $12,766,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Headlands Technologies LLC grew its position in shares of Popular by 54.8% in the 1st quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC now owns 6,778 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $626,000 after buying an additional 2,400 shares during the last quarter. Fourth Sail Capital LP grew its position in shares of Popular by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. Fourth Sail Capital LP now owns 120,182 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $11,101,000 after buying an additional 3,782 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Popular by 33.4% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,749 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $162,000 after buying an additional 438 shares during the last quarter. LSV Asset Management grew its position in shares of Popular by 6.2% in the 1st quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 593,900 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $54,859,000 after buying an additional 34,575 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Popular in the 1st quarter valued at about $4,687,000. Institutional investors own 87.27% of the company’s stock.

Popular Price Performance

BPOP stock opened at $119.28 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.06 billion, a PE ratio of 11.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 0.65. The company’s 50-day moving average is $111.82 and its 200-day moving average is $101.74. Popular, Inc. has a 1 year low of $78.23 and a 1 year high of $119.31.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Popular ( NASDAQ:BPOP Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 23rd. The bank reported $3.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.60 by $0.49. The company had revenue of $800.03 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $777.38 million. Popular had a net margin of 16.49% and a return on equity of 12.48%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.46 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Popular, Inc. will post 10.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

BPOP has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Popular from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 24th. Barclays lifted their price objective on Popular from $125.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 8th. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on Popular from $110.00 to $123.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 15th. Wall Street Zen lowered Popular from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 2nd. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Popular in a research report on Thursday, July 24th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $128.88.

Insider Activity at Popular

In other news, EVP Camille Burckhart sold 7,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.14, for a total transaction of $728,980.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 27,382 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,851,561.48. The trade was a 20.36% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 2.09% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Popular Profile

(Free Report)

Popular, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides various retail, mortgage, and commercial banking products and services in Puerto Rico, the United States, and the British Virgin Islands. The company provides savings, NOW, money market, and other interest-bearing demand accounts; non-interest bearing demand deposits; and certificates of deposit.

