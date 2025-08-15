Swiss National Bank Sells 4,600 Shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:WH)

Swiss National Bank reduced its holdings in Wyndham Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:WH – Free Report) by 3.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 150,800 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,600 shares during the quarter. Swiss National Bank’s holdings in Wyndham Hotels & Resorts were worth $13,649,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Xponance Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 9,467 shares of the company’s stock valued at $857,000 after purchasing an additional 126 shares during the period. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. increased its holdings in Wyndham Hotels & Resorts by 2.8% in the first quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 5,015 shares of the company’s stock worth $454,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Wyndham Hotels & Resorts by 36.1% in the first quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 626 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after buying an additional 166 shares during the period. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts by 4.0% during the 4th quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,042 shares of the company’s stock valued at $508,000 after acquiring an additional 195 shares during the period. Finally, State of Michigan Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts by 1.1% during the first quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 18,653 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,688,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. 93.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

WH has been the subject of several research reports. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on Wyndham Hotels & Resorts from $98.00 to $99.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 25th. Truist Financial raised their price objective on Wyndham Hotels & Resorts from $100.00 to $101.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 25th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $105.00 target price on shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts in a research report on Tuesday, July 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts in a research report on Monday, June 23rd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $101.00 price target for the company. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts from $121.00 to $102.75 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Wyndham Hotels & Resorts presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $106.98.

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts stock opened at $88.82 on Friday. Wyndham Hotels & Resorts has a 52 week low of $74.37 and a 52 week high of $113.07. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $84.78 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $89.79. The stock has a market cap of $6.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.75, a P/E/G ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.44.

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:WH – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 23rd. The company reported $1.33 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.16 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $397.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $384.69 million. Wyndham Hotels & Resorts had a return on equity of 60.79% and a net margin of 23.10%. The business’s revenue was up 8.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.13 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Wyndham Hotels & Resorts will post 4.79 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 15th will be paid a $0.41 dividend. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.8%. Wyndham Hotels & Resorts’s payout ratio is 38.32%.

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts, Inc engages in the franchise and operation of hotels under the Wyndham brand. It operates through the Hotel Franchising and Hotel Management segments. The Hotel Franchising segment focuses on licensing the company’s lodging brands and providing related services to third-party hotel owners and others.

