Swiss National Bank Sells 4,700 Shares of Kyndryl Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:KD)

Swiss National Bank trimmed its position in Kyndryl Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:KD – Free Report) by 1.0% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 450,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,700 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank’s holdings in Kyndryl were worth $14,130,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Deutsche Bank AG increased its holdings in shares of Kyndryl by 95.9% in the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 2,147,009 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,287,000 after buying an additional 1,050,856 shares during the last quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. grew its position in Kyndryl by 180.3% in the fourth quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 1,331,851 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,082,000 after acquiring an additional 856,629 shares in the last quarter. Maple Rock Capital Partners Inc. bought a new position in Kyndryl in the fourth quarter valued at $26,085,000. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its position in Kyndryl by 60.5% during the fourth quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 1,747,662 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,469,000 after purchasing an additional 658,866 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GMT Capital Corp raised its position in Kyndryl by 16.4% during the fourth quarter. GMT Capital Corp now owns 2,973,560 shares of the company’s stock valued at $102,885,000 after purchasing an additional 418,900 shares in the last quarter. 71.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In related news, SVP Vineet Khurana sold 26,451 shares of Kyndryl stock in a transaction on Monday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.14, for a total value of $1,035,292.14. Following the transaction, the senior vice president directly owned 73,278 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,868,100.92. The trade was a 26.52% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on KD. Oppenheimer upped their price objective on Kyndryl from $47.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 8th. Susquehanna cut their target price on Kyndryl from $46.00 to $43.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 23rd. Finally, Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Kyndryl from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, July 12th.

Kyndryl Stock Down 1.4%

Shares of NYSE:KD opened at $30.13 on Friday. Kyndryl Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $22.26 and a 12-month high of $44.20. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.24. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $38.52 and its 200-day moving average price is $36.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.34 and a beta of 1.91.

Kyndryl (NYSE:KD – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 4th. The company reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.01. Kyndryl had a return on equity of 19.88% and a net margin of 1.97%. The business had revenue of $3.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.83 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.13 EPS. Kyndryl’s revenue for the quarter was up .1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Kyndryl Holdings, Inc. will post 0.73 earnings per share for the current year.

About Kyndryl

Kyndryl Holdings, Inc operates as a technology services company and IT infrastructure services provider worldwide. The company offers cloud services; core enterprise and zCloud services; application, data, and artificial intelligence services; digital workplace services; security and resiliency services; and network services and edge services.

See Also

