Swiss National Bank Sells 6,300 Shares of Trex Company, Inc. (NYSE:TREX)

Swiss National Bank lessened its holdings in Trex Company, Inc. (NYSE:TREX – Free Report) by 2.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 207,500 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 6,300 shares during the quarter. Swiss National Bank owned 0.19% of Trex worth $12,056,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in TREX. Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new position in Trex during the fourth quarter worth about $17,677,000. Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its stake in Trex by 9.1% in the 4th quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 2,034 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $140,000 after buying an additional 170 shares in the last quarter. Farringdon Capital Ltd. bought a new stake in Trex in the fourth quarter valued at $317,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in Trex by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,540,553 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $106,349,000 after acquiring an additional 36,848 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new stake in shares of Trex in the 4th quarter valued at $321,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.96% of the company’s stock.

Get Trex alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on TREX shares. Loop Capital reissued a “hold” rating and set a $66.00 price target on shares of Trex in a report on Tuesday, August 5th. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Trex from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 9th. UBS Group reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $74.00 target price (up from $72.00) on shares of Trex in a report on Tuesday, August 5th. DA Davidson set a $65.00 price target on Trex and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 5th. Finally, B. Riley raised Trex to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Trex has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $71.93.

Trex Price Performance

TREX opened at $65.02 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $60.21 and a 200 day simple moving average of $60.04. Trex Company, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $49.01 and a fifty-two week high of $80.74. The company has a market cap of $6.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 1.51.

Trex (NYSE:TREX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 4th. The construction company reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by $0.02. Trex had a return on equity of 21.27% and a net margin of 16.53%. The company had revenue of $387.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $377.49 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.80 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Trex Company, Inc. will post 2.04 EPS for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, SVP Amy M. Fernandez sold 1,538 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.18, for a total transaction of $98,708.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president directly owned 22,953 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,473,123.54. The trade was a 6.28% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.71% of the company’s stock.

Trex Profile

(Free Report)

Trex Company, Inc manufactures and distributes composite decking, railing, and outdoor living products and accessories for residential and commercial markets in the United States. It offers decking products and accessories under the names Trex Transcend, Trex Select, Trex Signature, Trex Transcend Lineage, and Trex Enhance for protection against fading, staining, mold, and scratching; Trex Hideaway, a hidden fastening system; and Trex DeckLighting, a LED dimmable deck lighting for use on posts, floors, and steps.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Trex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Trex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.