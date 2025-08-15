Swiss National Bank Sells 6,700 Shares of Option Care Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:OPCH)

Swiss National Bank decreased its position in Option Care Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:OPCH – Free Report) by 2.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 329,700 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,700 shares during the quarter. Swiss National Bank’s holdings in Option Care Health were worth $11,523,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its position in Option Care Health by 6,525,926.1% during the 1st quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 1,500,986 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,459,000 after buying an additional 1,500,963 shares in the last quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Option Care Health in the fourth quarter worth $27,428,000. Freestone Grove Partners LP bought a new position in shares of Option Care Health during the fourth quarter valued at $17,487,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Option Care Health by 17.4% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,988,051 shares of the company’s stock worth $92,518,000 after purchasing an additional 591,042 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alyeska Investment Group L.P. boosted its stake in Option Care Health by 159.0% in the 4th quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. now owns 732,948 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,004,000 after purchasing an additional 450,000 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.05% of the company’s stock.

Get Option Care Health alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have weighed in on OPCH. Citigroup restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Option Care Health in a research note on Thursday, July 31st. UBS Group upgraded shares of Option Care Health from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $38.00 to $40.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 30th. Barrington Research reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $38.00 price target on shares of Option Care Health in a research report on Thursday, July 10th. Finally, JMP Securities upped their price objective on Option Care Health from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 31st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Option Care Health presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $35.75.

Option Care Health Trading Down 0.4%

Shares of OPCH stock opened at $28.41 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. Option Care Health, Inc. has a 12-month low of $21.39 and a 12-month high of $35.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.73, a P/E/G ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 0.79. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $30.36 and its 200 day moving average is $31.87.

Option Care Health (NASDAQ:OPCH – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 30th. The company reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.01. Option Care Health had a return on equity of 17.53% and a net margin of 3.93%. The firm had revenue of $1.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.35 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.30 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 15.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Option Care Health, Inc. will post 1.22 earnings per share for the current year.

Option Care Health Company Profile

(Free Report)

Option Care Health, Inc offers home and alternate site infusion services in the United States. The company provides anti-infective therapies; home infusion services to treat heart failures; home parenteral nutrition and enteral nutrition support services for numerous acute and chronic conditions, such as stroke, cancer, and gastrointestinal diseases; immunoglobulin infusion therapies for the treatment of immune deficiencies; and treatments for chronic inflammatory disorders, including crohn’s disease, plaque psoriasis, psoriatic arthritis, rheumatoid arthritis, ulcerative colitis, and other chronic inflammatory disorders.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OPCH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Option Care Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:OPCH – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Option Care Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Option Care Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.