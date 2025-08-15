Swiss National Bank Trims Position in Axalta Coating Systems Ltd. (NYSE:AXTA)

Swiss National Bank decreased its position in shares of Axalta Coating Systems Ltd. (NYSE:AXTA – Free Report) by 1.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 422,500 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 8,200 shares during the quarter. Swiss National Bank owned approximately 0.19% of Axalta Coating Systems worth $14,014,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of AXTA. Financial Management Professionals Inc. raised its holdings in Axalta Coating Systems by 11,757.1% in the 1st quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 830 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 823 shares during the period. Golden State Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Axalta Coating Systems by 105.9% in the 1st quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 949 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 488 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Axalta Coating Systems by 951.6% in the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 1,325 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 1,199 shares during the last quarter. UMB Bank n.a. lifted its holdings in shares of Axalta Coating Systems by 31.1% in the 1st quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 2,744 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $91,000 after acquiring an additional 651 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its position in shares of Axalta Coating Systems by 12.1% during the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 3,704 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $123,000 after purchasing an additional 401 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.28% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. Barclays cut their target price on Axalta Coating Systems from $45.00 to $42.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 15th. Mizuho cut their price objective on Axalta Coating Systems from $39.00 to $35.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 15th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Axalta Coating Systems from $40.00 to $36.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut Axalta Coating Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $32.00 target price for the company. in a report on Friday, July 18th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada cut their price target on shares of Axalta Coating Systems from $37.00 to $34.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 1st. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $37.71.

Shares of NYSE:AXTA opened at $30.63 on Friday. Axalta Coating Systems Ltd. has a 12 month low of $27.58 and a 12 month high of $41.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.01, a P/E/G ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 2.12 and a quick ratio of 1.53. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $29.73 and its 200 day moving average price is $32.18.

Axalta Coating Systems (NYSE:AXTA – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 30th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $1.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.33 billion. Axalta Coating Systems had a return on equity of 25.32% and a net margin of 8.58%. The business’s revenue was down 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.57 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Axalta Coating Systems Ltd. will post 2.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Axalta Coating Systems Ltd., through its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and distributes high-performance coatings systems in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. The company operates through two segments, Performance Coatings and Mobility Coatings.

