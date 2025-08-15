Swiss National Bank Trims Stock Holdings in Vail Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:MTN)

Swiss National Bank lowered its holdings in Vail Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:MTN – Free Report) by 1.5% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 72,600 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,100 shares during the quarter. Swiss National Bank’s holdings in Vail Resorts were worth $11,617,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Accuvest Global Advisors bought a new position in Vail Resorts in the 1st quarter worth approximately $469,000. CenterBook Partners LP lifted its position in shares of Vail Resorts by 329.7% during the first quarter. CenterBook Partners LP now owns 21,543 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,447,000 after acquiring an additional 16,530 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its holdings in shares of Vail Resorts by 17.2% in the first quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 2,511 shares of the company’s stock worth $402,000 after acquiring an additional 369 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Vail Resorts by 7.2% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,288,911 shares of the company’s stock worth $206,252,000 after acquiring an additional 86,735 shares during the period. Finally, New Age Alpha Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Vail Resorts by 30.8% in the first quarter. New Age Alpha Advisors LLC now owns 2,537 shares of the company’s stock valued at $406,000 after purchasing an additional 598 shares in the last quarter. 94.90% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Vail Resorts news, CFO Angela A. Korch purchased 200 shares of Vail Resorts stock in a transaction on Friday, June 20th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $157.00 per share, for a total transaction of $31,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer directly owned 3,156 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $495,492. The trade was a 6.77% increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 1.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts recently issued reports on MTN shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Vail Resorts from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $167.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 28th. UBS Group lowered their price target on shares of Vail Resorts from $185.00 to $169.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on shares of Vail Resorts from $183.00 to $171.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 29th. Mizuho increased their target price on shares of Vail Resorts from $215.00 to $216.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, June 6th. Finally, Truist Financial cut their price target on shares of Vail Resorts from $247.00 to $244.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, June 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $187.20.

Vail Resorts Stock Performance

Vail Resorts stock opened at $152.42 on Friday. Vail Resorts, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $129.85 and a fifty-two week high of $199.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.70, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 0.61. The stock has a market cap of $5.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 0.90. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $156.89 and its 200-day moving average price is $154.72.

Vail Resorts (NYSE:MTN – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, June 5th. The company reported $10.54 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $10.00 by $0.54. Vail Resorts had a return on equity of 30.25% and a net margin of 9.81%. The business had revenue of $1.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.31 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $9.54 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Vail Resorts, Inc. will post 7.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Vail Resorts Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 9th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 24th were given a $2.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 24th. This represents a $8.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.8%. Vail Resorts’s payout ratio is presently 113.55%.

Vail Resorts Profile

Vail Resorts, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates mountain resorts and regional ski areas in the United States. It operates through three segments: Mountain, Lodging, and Real Estate. The Mountain segment operates 41 destination mountain resorts and regional ski areas. This segment is also involved in the ancillary activities, including ski school, dining, and retail/rental operations, as well as real estate brokerage activities.

