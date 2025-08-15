Swiss National Bank Trims Stock Position in Jazz Pharmaceuticals PLC (NASDAQ:JAZZ)

Swiss National Bank decreased its position in Jazz Pharmaceuticals PLC (NASDAQ:JAZZ – Free Report) by 3.6% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 111,300 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 4,100 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank’s holdings in Jazz Pharmaceuticals were worth $13,818,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Hurley Capital LLC bought a new stake in Jazz Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Elequin Capital LP increased its stake in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 677.8% during the fourth quarter. Elequin Capital LP now owns 210 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 183 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 85.6% in the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 258 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 119 shares in the last quarter. Picton Mahoney Asset Management lifted its stake in Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 2,445.5% in the first quarter. Picton Mahoney Asset Management now owns 280 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 269 shares during the period. Finally, Spire Wealth Management grew its holdings in Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 137.6% during the 1st quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 278 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 161 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.14% of the company’s stock.

Jazz Pharmaceuticals Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ JAZZ opened at $116.67 on Friday. Jazz Pharmaceuticals PLC has a fifty-two week low of $95.49 and a fifty-two week high of $148.06. The company has a market cap of $7.08 billion, a PE ratio of -17.34, a P/E/G ratio of 7.53 and a beta of 0.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a current ratio of 1.62. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $111.69 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $117.31.

Jazz Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:JAZZ Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 5th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($8.25) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($5.61) by ($2.64). The company had revenue of $1.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.05 billion. Jazz Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 9.91% and a positive return on equity of 5.02%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $5.30 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Jazz Pharmaceuticals PLC will post 16.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on JAZZ shares. Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals from $167.00 to $155.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, July 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $152.00 price objective on the stock. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 15th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Jazz Pharmaceuticals from $165.00 to $162.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 6th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada reduced their price target on Jazz Pharmaceuticals from $182.00 to $172.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $181.43.

In other news, CEO Bruce C. Cozadd sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.63, for a total transaction of $107,630.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 436,973 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $47,031,403.99. The trade was a 0.23% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 4.30% of the company’s stock.

About Jazz Pharmaceuticals

Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc identifies, develops, and commercializes pharmaceutical products for unmet medical needs in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company offers Xywav for cataplexy or excessive daytime sleepiness (EDS) with narcolepsy and idiopathic hypersomnia; Xyrem to treat cataplexy or EDS with narcolepsy; Epidiolex for seizures associated with Lennox-Gastaut and Dravet syndromes, or tuberous sclerosis complex; Zepzelca to treat metastatic small cell lung cancer, or with disease progression on or after platinum-based chemotherapy; Rylaze for acute lymphoblastic leukemia or lymphoblastic lymphoma; Enrylaze to treat acute lymphoblastic leukemia and lymphoblastic lymphoma; Defitelio to treat severe hepatic veno-occlusive disease; and Vyxeos for newly-diagnosed therapy-related acute myeloid leukemia.

