T-Rex 2X Long MSTR Daily Target ETF (BATS:MSTU) Shares Sold by Citigroup Inc.

Citigroup Inc. cut its stake in shares of T-Rex 2X Long MSTR Daily Target ETF (BATS:MSTU – Free Report) by 13.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,166,982 shares of the company’s stock after selling 327,691 shares during the quarter. Citigroup Inc. owned about 0.94% of T-Rex 2X Long MSTR Daily Target ETF worth $11,832,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in MSTU. Lauer Wealth LLC acquired a new position in T-Rex 2X Long MSTR Daily Target ETF during the first quarter worth $55,000. Precision Wealth Strategies LLC acquired a new position in shares of T-Rex 2X Long MSTR Daily Target ETF during the 1st quarter worth $61,000. Bogart Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of T-Rex 2X Long MSTR Daily Target ETF during the 1st quarter worth $66,000. Farther Finance Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of T-Rex 2X Long MSTR Daily Target ETF by 311.2% in the 1st quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 13,863 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,000 after buying an additional 10,492 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimension Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in T-Rex 2X Long MSTR Daily Target ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $80,000.

Shares of MSTU opened at $6.77 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $8.24 and its 200-day simple moving average is $7.61.

The T-Rex 2X Long MSTR Daily Target ETF (MSTU) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in information technology equity. The fund aims to provide 2x leveraged exposure to the daily price movement of MicroStrategy Inc stock (NYSE: MSTR), less fees and expenses. MSTU was launched on Sep 18, 2024 and is issued by Tuttle Capital Management.

