Taylor Morrison Home Corporation (NYSE:TMHC) Shares Acquired by Deutsche Bank AG

Deutsche Bank AG lifted its stake in shares of Taylor Morrison Home Corporation (NYSE:TMHC – Free Report) by 9.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 197,002 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 16,979 shares during the quarter. Deutsche Bank AG’s holdings in Taylor Morrison Home were worth $11,828,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in TMHC. Morse Asset Management Inc acquired a new position in Taylor Morrison Home in the fourth quarter worth $29,000. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its holdings in Taylor Morrison Home by 193.0% in the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 674 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 444 shares during the period. Quarry LP boosted its holdings in Taylor Morrison Home by 202.1% in the fourth quarter. Quarry LP now owns 704 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 471 shares during the period. Farther Finance Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Taylor Morrison Home by 49.5% in the first quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 791 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 262 shares during the period. Finally, Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Taylor Morrison Home by 50.2% in the first quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 844 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 282 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.16% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Taylor Morrison Home

In related news, CFO Curtis Vanhyfte sold 9,754 shares of Taylor Morrison Home stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.22, for a total transaction of $636,155.88. Following the sale, the chief financial officer directly owned 14,163 shares in the company, valued at $923,710.86. The trade was a 40.78% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 1.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Taylor Morrison Home Price Performance

Shares of NYSE TMHC opened at $68.05 on Friday. Taylor Morrison Home Corporation has a fifty-two week low of $51.90 and a fifty-two week high of $75.49. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $62.12 and its 200 day simple moving average is $60.47. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 6.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The stock has a market cap of $6.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.86 and a beta of 1.53.

Taylor Morrison Home (NYSE:TMHC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 23rd. The construction company reported $2.02 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.94 by $0.08. Taylor Morrison Home had a net margin of 10.72% and a return on equity of 16.22%. The business had revenue of $2.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.93 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.86 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Taylor Morrison Home Corporation will post 8.93 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

TMHC has been the subject of a number of research reports. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $85.00 price objective on shares of Taylor Morrison Home in a report on Wednesday, April 23rd. Barclays set a $69.00 price objective on shares of Taylor Morrison Home and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 24th. Seaport Res Ptn upgraded Taylor Morrison Home from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 23rd. Bank of America started coverage on Taylor Morrison Home in a research note on Monday, May 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $70.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Wall Street Zen cut Taylor Morrison Home from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Sunday, June 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Taylor Morrison Home has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $76.88.

Taylor Morrison Home Profile

Taylor Morrison Home Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a public homebuilder in the United States. The company designs, builds, and sells single and multi-family detached and attached homes; and develops lifestyle and master-planned communities. It develops and constructs multi-use properties consisting of commercial space, retail, and multi-family properties under the Urban Form brand name.

