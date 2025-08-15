The Goldman Sachs Group Boosts Mercury Systems (NASDAQ:MRCY) Price Target to $39.00

Mercury Systems (NASDAQ:MRCY – Get Free Report) had its target price increased by The Goldman Sachs Group from $35.00 to $39.00 in a research note issued on Wednesday,Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “sell” rating on the technology company’s stock. The Goldman Sachs Group’s target price points to a potential downside of 41.64% from the stock’s current price.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Mercury Systems from $56.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Royal Bank Of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Mercury Systems from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 3rd. Raymond James Financial raised shares of Mercury Systems from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $55.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Truist Financial boosted their price target on shares of Mercury Systems from $60.00 to $71.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their target price on shares of Mercury Systems from $58.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Mercury Systems currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $59.13.

Mercury Systems Trading Down 2.3%

Shares of MRCY opened at $66.83 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $52.98 and its two-hundred day moving average is $48.35. The company has a quick ratio of 2.25, a current ratio of 3.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The stock has a market cap of $4.00 billion, a PE ratio of -101.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.21 and a beta of 0.72. Mercury Systems has a 52-week low of $32.32 and a 52-week high of $69.95.

Mercury Systems (NASDAQ:MRCY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 11th. The technology company reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.26. The firm had revenue of $273.11 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $244.56 million. Mercury Systems had a negative net margin of 4.16% and a positive return on equity of 0.58%. The company’s revenue was up 9.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.23 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Mercury Systems will post -0.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Mercury Systems news, EVP Steven Ratner sold 1,839 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.48, for a total value of $98,349.72. Following the transaction, the executive vice president owned 35,174 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,881,105.52. This represents a 4.97% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 1.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of Mercury Systems

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its stake in Mercury Systems by 0.9% during the second quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 46,848 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,523,000 after purchasing an additional 416 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Inc. increased its stake in Mercury Systems by 10.1% during the second quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. now owns 166,478 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $8,966,000 after purchasing an additional 15,327 shares during the period. Quantinno Capital Management LP increased its stake in Mercury Systems by 0.7% during the second quarter. Quantinno Capital Management LP now owns 38,493 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,073,000 after purchasing an additional 285 shares during the period. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. increased its stake in Mercury Systems by 58.7% during the second quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 423,483 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $22,809,000 after purchasing an additional 156,582 shares during the period. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC increased its stake in Mercury Systems by 406.1% during the second quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 45,871 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,471,000 after purchasing an additional 36,807 shares during the period. 95.99% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Mercury Systems

Mercury Systems, Inc, a technology company, manufactures and sells components, products, modules, and subsystems for aerospace and defense industries in the United States, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. Its products and solutions are deployed in approximately 300 programs with 25 defense contractors and commercial aviation customers.

See Also

