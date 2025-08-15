The Goldman Sachs Group Forecasts Strong Price Appreciation for Insmed (NASDAQ:INSM) Stock

Insmed (NASDAQ:INSM – Get Free Report) had its target price increased by equities researchers at The Goldman Sachs Group from $114.00 to $142.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday,Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock. The Goldman Sachs Group’s price target indicates a potential upside of 11.15% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on INSM. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Insmed from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Mizuho boosted their price objective on shares of Insmed from $130.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating and issued a $126.00 price objective on shares of Insmed in a research note on Wednesday. Leerink Partners boosted their price objective on shares of Insmed from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 10th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on shares of Insmed from $129.00 to $148.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Insmed currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $129.57.

Insmed Stock Performance

NASDAQ INSM opened at $127.75 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $102.53 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $83.54. The stock has a market cap of $27.00 billion, a PE ratio of -22.37 and a beta of 0.95. Insmed has a fifty-two week low of $60.40 and a fifty-two week high of $128.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 6.33 and a current ratio of 6.68.

Insmed (NASDAQ:INSM – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 7th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.70) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.30) by ($0.40). The company had revenue of $107.42 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $104.06 million. Insmed had a negative return on equity of 195.37% and a negative net margin of 259.82%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 18.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($1.94) EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Insmed will post -4.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In other Insmed news, insider Orlov S. Nicole Schaeffer sold 99,172 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.42, for a total transaction of $9,264,648.24. Following the sale, the insider owned 89,407 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,352,401.94. This represents a 52.59% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO William Lewis sold 6,830 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.37, for a total transaction of $699,187.10. Following the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 233,924 shares in the company, valued at $23,946,799.88. This trade represents a 2.84% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 525,716 shares of company stock worth $49,665,671. 3.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Insmed

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of Insmed by 10.0% during the second quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 173,529 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $17,464,000 after purchasing an additional 15,831 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Insmed by 91.9% during the second quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. now owns 784,551 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $78,957,000 after purchasing an additional 375,614 shares during the period. Maverick Capital Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Insmed by 89.2% during the second quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. now owns 804,133 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $80,928,000 after purchasing an additional 379,008 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board acquired a new position in shares of Insmed during the second quarter valued at about $8,816,000. Finally, Bayesian Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Insmed during the second quarter valued at about $352,000.

About Insmed

Insmed Incorporated is a global biopharmaceutical company on a mission to transform the lives of patients with serious and rare diseases. Insmed’s first commercial product is ARIKAYCE® (amikacin liposome inhalation suspension), which is approved in the United States for the treatment of Mycobacterium avium complex (MAC) lung disease as part of a combination antibacterial drug regimen for adult patients with limited or no alternative treatment options.

See Also

