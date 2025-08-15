The Hanover Insurance Group, Inc. (NYSE:THG) Stock Holdings Cut by Swiss National Bank

Swiss National Bank cut its position in shares of The Hanover Insurance Group, Inc. (NYSE:THG – Free Report) by 1.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 69,800 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 900 shares during the quarter. Swiss National Bank owned 0.19% of The Hanover Insurance Group worth $12,142,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. HM Payson & Co. raised its position in The Hanover Insurance Group by 6.7% in the first quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 1,063 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $185,000 after acquiring an additional 67 shares in the last quarter. Intrust Bank NA raised its holdings in shares of The Hanover Insurance Group by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Intrust Bank NA now owns 4,886 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $850,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina lifted its stake in The Hanover Insurance Group by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 15,694 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $2,427,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System boosted its holdings in The Hanover Insurance Group by 1.2% during the first quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 8,632 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,502,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System grew its position in The Hanover Insurance Group by 1.0% in the first quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 10,100 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,757,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.61% of the company’s stock.

THG has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. JMP Securities set a $205.00 price objective on The Hanover Insurance Group in a research report on Thursday, July 31st. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised The Hanover Insurance Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $188.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 9th. Wall Street Zen raised The Hanover Insurance Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 30th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of The Hanover Insurance Group from $170.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 1st. Finally, Citigroup reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of The Hanover Insurance Group in a research report on Thursday, July 31st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, The Hanover Insurance Group presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $185.13.

NYSE:THG opened at $171.71 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $6.14 billion, a PE ratio of 11.30 and a beta of 0.45. The Hanover Insurance Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $132.93 and a fifty-two week high of $178.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 0.37 and a quick ratio of 0.37. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $167.68 and its two-hundred day moving average is $166.04.

The Hanover Insurance Group (NYSE:THG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 30th. The insurance provider reported $4.35 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.07 by $1.28. The firm had revenue of $1.58 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.60 billion. The Hanover Insurance Group had a net margin of 8.67% and a return on equity of 20.24%. The firm’s revenue was up 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.88 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that The Hanover Insurance Group, Inc. will post 14.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 13th were paid a $0.90 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 13th. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.1%. The Hanover Insurance Group’s dividend payout ratio is 23.70%.

The Hanover Insurance Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides various property and casualty insurance products and services in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Core Commercial, Specialty, Personal Lines, and Other. The Commercial Lines segment offers commercial multiple peril, commercial automobile, workers' compensation, and other commercial lines coverage.

