Toronto-Dominion Bank (TSE:TD) Given New C$95.00 Price Target at Barclays

Toronto-Dominion Bank (TSE:TD – Free Report) (NYSE:TD) had its price objective boosted by Barclays from C$91.00 to C$95.00 in a research note released on Thursday morning,BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has an underweight rating on the stock.
TD has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Scotiabank raised Toronto-Dominion Bank to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 14th. Desjardins raised Toronto-Dominion Bank from a “hold” rating to a “moderate buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from C$97.00 to C$107.00 in a research report on Wednesday. CIBC raised their price objective on Toronto-Dominion Bank from C$96.00 to C$99.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 5th. National Bankshares set a C$80.00 price objective on Toronto-Dominion Bank and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 22nd. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group set a C$101.00 price objective on Toronto-Dominion Bank and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of C$93.85.
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 31st were paid a $1.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 10th. This represents a $4.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.1%. Toronto-Dominion Bank’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 80.84%.
In other Toronto-Dominion Bank news, Senior Officer Paul Martyn Clark sold 16,936 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of C$94.87, for a total value of C$1,606,718.32. Following the completion of the sale, the insider directly owned 260 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$24,666.20. This trade represents a 98.49% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Also, Senior Officer Kelvin Vi Luan Tran sold 9,612 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of C$94.98, for a total value of C$912,947.76. Insiders sold a total of 81,612 shares of company stock valued at $7,748,610 in the last 90 days. 0.08% of the stock is owned by insiders.
Toronto-Dominion is one of Canada’s two largest banks and operates three business segments: Canadian retail banking, U.S. retail banking, and wholesale banking. The bank’s U.S. operations span from Maine to Florida, with a strong presence in the Northeast. It also has a 13% ownership stake in Charles Schwab.
