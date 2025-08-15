Trex Company, Inc. (NYSE:TREX) Shares Sold by Deutsche Bank AG

Deutsche Bank AG trimmed its position in shares of Trex Company, Inc. (NYSE:TREX – Free Report) by 27.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 266,028 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 102,786 shares during the quarter. Deutsche Bank AG owned 0.25% of Trex worth $15,456,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in TREX. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in Trex by 5.7% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 979,820 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $56,928,000 after buying an additional 53,196 shares during the period. Empower Advisory Group LLC grew its position in Trex by 5.4% during the first quarter. Empower Advisory Group LLC now owns 120,026 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $6,974,000 after buying an additional 6,188 shares during the period. Geneva Capital Management LLC grew its position in Trex by 0.5% during the first quarter. Geneva Capital Management LLC now owns 1,600,884 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $93,011,000 after buying an additional 8,688 shares during the period. IQ EQ FUND MANAGEMENT IRELAND Ltd grew its position in Trex by 8.8% during the first quarter. IQ EQ FUND MANAGEMENT IRELAND Ltd now owns 14,630 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $850,000 after buying an additional 1,189 shares during the period. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL grew its position in Trex by 7.6% during the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 680,716 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $39,550,000 after buying an additional 48,024 shares during the period. 95.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Trex Stock Performance

Shares of TREX opened at $65.02 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $6.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.58, a PEG ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 1.51. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $60.21 and its 200 day simple moving average is $60.04. Trex Company, Inc. has a 1 year low of $49.01 and a 1 year high of $80.74.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Trex ( NYSE:TREX Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 4th. The construction company reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $387.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $377.49 million. Trex had a net margin of 16.53% and a return on equity of 21.27%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.80 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Trex Company, Inc. will post 2.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have issued reports on TREX. DA Davidson set a $65.00 price target on shares of Trex and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 5th. Stephens reduced their price target on shares of Trex from $73.00 to $65.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 12th. Baird R W raised shares of Trex from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 10th. UBS Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $74.00 price target (up previously from $72.00) on shares of Trex in a report on Tuesday, August 5th. Finally, Loop Capital reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $66.00 price target on shares of Trex in a report on Tuesday, August 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $71.93.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Trex news, SVP Amy M. Fernandez sold 1,538 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.18, for a total transaction of $98,708.84. Following the transaction, the senior vice president owned 22,953 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,473,123.54. This trade represents a 6.28% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.71% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Trex Profile

Trex Company, Inc manufactures and distributes composite decking, railing, and outdoor living products and accessories for residential and commercial markets in the United States. It offers decking products and accessories under the names Trex Transcend, Trex Select, Trex Signature, Trex Transcend Lineage, and Trex Enhance for protection against fading, staining, mold, and scratching; Trex Hideaway, a hidden fastening system; and Trex DeckLighting, a LED dimmable deck lighting for use on posts, floors, and steps.

