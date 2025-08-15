Tributary Capital Management LLC Sells 1,005 Shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Tributary Capital Management LLC trimmed its position in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 9.6% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 9,430 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after selling 1,005 shares during the quarter. Tributary Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $1,794,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Castlekeep Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Amazon.com during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Prudent Man Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in Amazon.com in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. LSV Asset Management bought a new stake in Amazon.com in the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. Cooksen Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Amazon.com in the 1st quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, Inlight Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Amazon.com in the 1st quarter worth approximately $40,000. 72.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Amazon.com news, insider Jeffrey P. Bezos sold 2,643,142 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $230.43, for a total value of $609,059,211.06. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 883,779,901 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $203,649,402,587.43. This trade represents a 0.30% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Douglas J. Herrington sold 2,500 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $217.00, for a total value of $542,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer owned 512,050 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $111,114,850. The trade was a 0.49% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 25,096,253 shares of company stock worth $5,673,745,409. Corporate insiders own 9.70% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Telsey Advisory Group restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $265.00 price objective on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Wednesday. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $270.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $255.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 1st. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on Amazon.com from $245.00 to $262.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 29th. Finally, Raymond James Financial reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $195.00 price objective (down previously from $275.00) on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Monday, April 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, forty-seven have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Amazon.com has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $262.87.

Amazon.com Trading Up 2.9%

NASDAQ AMZN opened at $230.98 on Friday. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 12 month low of $161.38 and a 12 month high of $242.52. The stock has a market cap of $2.46 trillion, a P/E ratio of 35.21, a P/E/G ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.31. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $221.06 and its 200-day moving average price is $208.69. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 31st. The e-commerce giant reported $1.68 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.31 by $0.37. Amazon.com had a net margin of 10.54% and a return on equity of 23.84%. The company had revenue of $167.70 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $161.80 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.26 EPS. Amazon.com’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 6.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Amazon.com Profile

(Free Report)

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products, advertising, and subscriptions service through online and physical stores in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It also manufactures and sells electronic devices, including Kindle, Fire tablets, Fire TVs, Echo, Ring, Blink, and eero; and develops and produces media content.

See Also

