Truist Financial Issues Positive Forecast for Bank of New York Mellon (NYSE:BK) Stock Price

Bank of New York Mellon (NYSE:BK – Free Report) had its price target upped by Truist Financial from $100.00 to $109.00 in a research report report published on Thursday,Benzinga reports. They currently have a hold rating on the bank’s stock.

Several other research firms have also recently commented on BK. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Bank of New York Mellon from $96.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 16th. Evercore ISI lifted their target price on Bank of New York Mellon from $88.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 2nd. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Bank of New York Mellon from $95.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 16th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their target price on shares of Bank of New York Mellon from $105.00 to $113.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 16th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $95.08.

BK stock opened at $103.50 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $95.55 and a 200 day moving average price of $87.98. Bank of New York Mellon has a fifty-two week low of $64.50 and a fifty-two week high of $104.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $72.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.80, a P/E/G ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.72 and a quick ratio of 0.72.

Bank of New York Mellon (NYSE:BK – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 15th. The bank reported $1.94 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.73 by $0.21. Bank of New York Mellon had a return on equity of 13.46% and a net margin of 12.27%. The firm had revenue of $4.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.80 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.51 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 9.4% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Bank of New York Mellon will post 6.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 7th. Investors of record on Friday, July 25th were given a $0.53 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 25th. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.0%. This is an increase from Bank of New York Mellon’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.47. Bank of New York Mellon’s payout ratio is presently 32.37%.

In related news, EVP J Kevin Mccarthy sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.45, for a total value of $1,969,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 35,115 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,457,071.75. The trade was a 36.29% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Bank of New York Mellon by 0.7% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 71,092,148 shares of the bank’s stock worth $6,477,206,000 after acquiring an additional 517,081 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Bank of New York Mellon by 4.3% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 18,898,373 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,717,074,000 after purchasing an additional 785,478 shares during the period. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership boosted its position in Bank of New York Mellon by 0.9% during the second quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 15,803,214 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,439,831,000 after purchasing an additional 139,544 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its position in Bank of New York Mellon by 1.9% during the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 12,043,601 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,010,093,000 after purchasing an additional 221,613 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new position in Bank of New York Mellon during the second quarter worth $1,081,847,000. 85.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation provides a range of financial products and services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Securities Services, Market and Wealth Services, Investment and Wealth Management, and other segments. The Securities Services segment offers custody, trust and depositary, accounting, exchange-traded funds, middle-office solutions, transfer agency, services for private equity and real estate funds, foreign exchange, securities lending, liquidity/lending services, and data analytics.

