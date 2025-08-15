UBS Group Has Lowered Expectations for eToro Group (NASDAQ:ETOR) Stock Price

eToro Group (NASDAQ:ETOR – Free Report) had its price objective lowered by UBS Group from $70.00 to $58.00 in a report issued on Thursday morning,Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Several other research firms have also weighed in on ETOR. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on eToro Group in a research note on Monday, June 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $80.00 price objective for the company. Cantor Fitzgerald started coverage on eToro Group in a research report on Monday, June 9th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $84.00 price objective for the company. Susquehanna reduced their price target on eToro Group from $70.00 to $66.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 18th. Redburn Atlantic started coverage on eToro Group in a report on Monday, June 9th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $68.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Needham & Company LLC cut their price target on eToro Group from $80.00 to $76.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, eToro Group currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $73.19.

eToro Group Trading Down 0.9%

Shares of eToro Group stock opened at $47.56 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 3.76 and a current ratio of 3.76. The business’s 50 day moving average is $60.60. eToro Group has a twelve month low of $46.03 and a twelve month high of $79.96.

eToro Group (NASDAQ:ETOR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 12th. The company reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $209.63 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $194.60 million. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 13.3% on a year-over-year basis.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On eToro Group

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. IFP Advisors Inc bought a new stake in eToro Group during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $67,000. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd bought a new position in eToro Group in the 2nd quarter valued at $120,000. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. bought a new position in eToro Group in the 2nd quarter valued at $128,000. TD Waterhouse Canada Inc. bought a new position in eToro Group in the 2nd quarter valued at $160,000. Finally, Diametric Capital LP bought a new position in eToro Group in the 2nd quarter valued at $231,000.

eToro Group Company Profile

Our mission is to open the global markets, connect our users to leading investors and give them the tools they need to grow their knowledge and wealth. The global financial markets are widely recognized as one of the greatest paths to wealth creation, although they have historically been opaque and inaccessible to many.

