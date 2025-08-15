UiPath, Inc. (NYSE:PATH) Shares Purchased by Deutsche Bank AG

Deutsche Bank AG boosted its position in UiPath, Inc. (NYSE:PATH – Free Report) by 3.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,562,306 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 56,721 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG owned approximately 0.28% of UiPath worth $16,092,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Tidal Investments LLC grew its holdings in UiPath by 3.7% during the fourth quarter. Tidal Investments LLC now owns 22,487 shares of the company’s stock worth $286,000 after acquiring an additional 797 shares during the period. True Wealth Design LLC grew its stake in shares of UiPath by 18.4% during the 4th quarter. True Wealth Design LLC now owns 5,163 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,000 after purchasing an additional 801 shares during the period. United Capital Financial Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of UiPath by 8.6% in the 4th quarter. United Capital Financial Advisors LLC now owns 12,238 shares of the company’s stock valued at $156,000 after purchasing an additional 971 shares in the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of UiPath by 6.8% in the fourth quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 15,809 shares of the company’s stock valued at $201,000 after purchasing an additional 1,003 shares during the period. Finally, Xponance Inc. boosted its holdings in UiPath by 2.0% during the first quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 54,246 shares of the company’s stock worth $559,000 after buying an additional 1,054 shares in the last quarter. 62.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get UiPath alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have issued reports on PATH shares. Wells Fargo & Company reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of UiPath in a report on Friday, May 30th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on UiPath from $11.50 to $15.50 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, May 30th. DA Davidson upgraded UiPath to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 22nd. Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of UiPath in a research report on Friday, May 30th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on UiPath from $12.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, June 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $13.83.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CEO Daniel Dines sold 45,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.43, for a total value of $559,350.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer owned 5,058,376 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $62,875,613.68. This represents a 0.88% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Ashim Gupta sold 56,322 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.72, for a total value of $716,415.84. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer owned 859,991 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,939,085.52. This trade represents a 6.15% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 831,310 shares of company stock worth $10,428,922. Insiders own 23.19% of the company’s stock.

UiPath Stock Down 2.5%

PATH stock opened at $10.72 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $5.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -89.29, a PEG ratio of 14.40 and a beta of 1.03. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $12.26 and a 200-day simple moving average of $12.22. UiPath, Inc. has a 52 week low of $9.38 and a 52 week high of $15.93.

UiPath (NYSE:PATH – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 29th. The company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $356.62 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $332.17 million. UiPath had a negative return on equity of 3.05% and a negative net margin of 4.65%. The firm’s revenue was up 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.13 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that UiPath, Inc. will post -0.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

UiPath Company Profile

(Free Report)

UiPath Inc provides an end-to-end automation platform that offers a range of robotic process automation (RPA) solutions primarily in the United States, Romania, the United Kingdom, the Netherlands, and internationally. The company offers a suite of interrelated software to build, manage, run, engage, measure, and govern automation within the organization.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for UiPath Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for UiPath and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.