US Bancorp DE Acquires 267 Shares of Westlake Corp. (NYSE:WLK)

US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in Westlake Corp. (NYSE:WLK – Free Report) by 13.2% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 2,295 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after purchasing an additional 267 shares during the quarter. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in Westlake were worth $230,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of WLK. Private Trust Co. NA increased its stake in shares of Westlake by 251.1% in the 1st quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 316 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 226 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC increased its stake in shares of Westlake by 127.1% in the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 427 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 239 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its stake in shares of Westlake by 71.9% in the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 514 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 215 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Westlake by 33.9% in the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 525 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 133 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S bought a new position in shares of Westlake in the 4th quarter valued at $71,000. Institutional investors own 28.40% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on WLK. Truist Financial decreased their price target on Westlake from $117.00 to $92.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 30th. Tudor Pickering upgraded Westlake from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on Westlake from $130.00 to $95.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 6th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on Westlake from $85.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 8th. Finally, Mizuho boosted their price objective on Westlake from $82.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $92.29.

Westlake Stock Up 0.8%

Shares of WLK opened at $85.70 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $10.99 billion, a PE ratio of -161.69, a PEG ratio of 111.18 and a beta of 0.92. Westlake Corp. has a 12 month low of $68.55 and a 12 month high of $153.34. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $79.90 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $90.47. The company has a current ratio of 2.47, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43.

Westlake (NYSE:WLK – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 5th. The specialty chemicals company reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.06 by ($0.15). The company had revenue of $2.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3 billion. Westlake had a positive return on equity of 1.26% and a negative net margin of 0.57%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 7.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.40 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Westlake Corp. will post 6.48 EPS for the current year.

Westlake Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 4th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 19th will be paid a $0.53 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 19th. This represents a $2.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.5%. This is a positive change from Westlake’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.47. Westlake’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -396.23%.

Westlake Company Profile

Westlake Corporation engages in the manufacture and marketing of performance and essential materials, and housing and infrastructure products in the United States, Canada, Germany, China, Mexico, Brazil, France, Italy, Taiwan, and internationally. The company operates through two segments: Performance and Essential Materials and Housing and Infrastructure Products.

Further Reading

