US Bancorp DE Has $271,000 Stock Position in EPAM Systems, Inc. (NYSE:EPAM)

US Bancorp DE reduced its position in EPAM Systems, Inc. (NYSE:EPAM – Free Report) by 39.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,606 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 1,026 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in EPAM Systems were worth $271,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of EPAM. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its position in EPAM Systems by 18.1% during the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 7,248 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,224,000 after acquiring an additional 1,112 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its position in EPAM Systems by 518.9% during the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 6,950 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,173,000 after acquiring an additional 5,827 shares during the last quarter. CX Institutional acquired a new stake in EPAM Systems during the first quarter worth approximately $42,000. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its position in EPAM Systems by 6.1% during the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,572 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $265,000 after acquiring an additional 91 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pinebridge Investments L.P. lifted its position in EPAM Systems by 66.6% during the fourth quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. now owns 18,953 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $4,432,000 after acquiring an additional 7,576 shares during the last quarter. 91.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:EPAM opened at $159.54 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $168.53 and its 200 day simple moving average is $182.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 1.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 3.17 and a quick ratio of 3.17. EPAM Systems, Inc. has a 1 year low of $138.15 and a 1 year high of $269.00.

EPAM Systems ( NYSE:EPAM Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 7th. The information technology services provider reported $2.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.61 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $1.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.33 billion. EPAM Systems had a net margin of 7.91% and a return on equity of 14.00%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 18.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.45 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that EPAM Systems, Inc. will post 8.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

EPAM has been the subject of several research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on shares of EPAM Systems in a research report on Thursday, July 17th. They set a “hold” rating and a $171.00 price objective for the company. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of EPAM Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 2nd. Scotiabank lowered their target price on shares of EPAM Systems from $250.00 to $200.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 29th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of EPAM Systems from $250.00 to $210.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 9th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of EPAM Systems from $170.00 to $194.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, May 9th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $231.73.

EPAM Systems, Inc provides digital platform engineering and software development services worldwide. The company offers engineering services, including requirements analysis and platform selection, customization, cross-platform migration, implementation, and integration; infrastructure management services, such as software development, testing, performance tuning, deployment, maintenance, and support services.

