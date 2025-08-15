US Bancorp DE Sells 911 Shares of Zurn Elkay Water Solutions Cor (NYSE:ZWS)

US Bancorp DE cut its stake in shares of Zurn Elkay Water Solutions Cor (NYSE:ZWS – Free Report) by 11.6% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 6,924 shares of the company’s stock after selling 911 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in Zurn Elkay Water Solutions Cor were worth $228,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in ZWS. HM Payson & Co. bought a new position in shares of Zurn Elkay Water Solutions Cor in the first quarter valued at about $37,000. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Zurn Elkay Water Solutions Cor by 3,687.2% in the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,780 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after buying an additional 1,733 shares during the last quarter. Archer Investment Corp bought a new position in shares of Zurn Elkay Water Solutions Cor in the first quarter valued at about $99,000. Central Pacific Bank Trust Division raised its holdings in shares of Zurn Elkay Water Solutions Cor by 31.0% in the first quarter. Central Pacific Bank Trust Division now owns 4,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $145,000 after buying an additional 1,040 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capstone Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Zurn Elkay Water Solutions Cor in the fourth quarter valued at about $221,000. 83.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Robert W. Baird cut their price target on Zurn Elkay Water Solutions Cor from $42.00 to $39.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 24th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on Zurn Elkay Water Solutions Cor from $43.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 31st. Finally, Mizuho set a $36.00 price target on Zurn Elkay Water Solutions Cor in a report on Friday, May 16th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Zurn Elkay Water Solutions Cor presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $38.00.

Insider Transactions at Zurn Elkay Water Solutions Cor

In related news, VP Sudhanshu Chhabra sold 108,930 shares of Zurn Elkay Water Solutions Cor stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.61, for a total value of $4,750,437.30. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president directly owned 94,330 shares in the company, valued at $4,113,731.30. This trade represents a 53.59% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Timothy J. Jahnke sold 9,857 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.06, for a total value of $444,156.42. Following the transaction, the director owned 328,964 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,823,117.84. The trade was a 2.91% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 148,930 shares of company stock valued at $6,501,529. Corporate insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

Zurn Elkay Water Solutions Cor Price Performance

Shares of ZWS stock opened at $45.41 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $38.71 and a 200 day moving average price of $35.94. The company has a quick ratio of 1.72, a current ratio of 2.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The firm has a market cap of $7.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.96, a PEG ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 1.03. Zurn Elkay Water Solutions Cor has a 12 month low of $27.74 and a 12 month high of $45.90.

Zurn Elkay Water Solutions Cor (NYSE:ZWS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 29th. The company reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $444.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $424.55 million. Zurn Elkay Water Solutions Cor had a return on equity of 15.23% and a net margin of 10.78%. The company’s revenue was up 7.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.33 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Zurn Elkay Water Solutions Cor will post 1.36 EPS for the current year.

Zurn Elkay Water Solutions Cor Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 5th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 20th will be given a $0.09 dividend. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.8%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 20th. Zurn Elkay Water Solutions Cor’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 35.64%.

About Zurn Elkay Water Solutions Cor

Zurn Elkay Water Solutions Corporation engages in design, procurement, manufacture, and marketing of water management solutions in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It offers water safety and control products, such as backflow preventers, fire system valves, pressure reducing valves, thermostatic mixing valves, PEX pipings, fittings, and installation tools under the Zurn and Wilkins brand names.

