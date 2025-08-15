VanEck Rare Earth and Strategic Metals ETF (NYSEARCA:REMX) Stock Position Raised by Cetera Investment Advisers

Cetera Investment Advisers increased its holdings in shares of VanEck Rare Earth and Strategic Metals ETF (NYSEARCA:REMX – Free Report) by 199.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 19,429 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 12,946 shares during the quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers’ holdings in VanEck Rare Earth and Strategic Metals ETF were worth $768,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC acquired a new stake in VanEck Rare Earth and Strategic Metals ETF during the first quarter valued at $245,000. Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new position in VanEck Rare Earth and Strategic Metals ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $493,000. Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in VanEck Rare Earth and Strategic Metals ETF by 5.0% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 82,149 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,205,000 after buying an additional 3,919 shares in the last quarter. Fortis Group Advisors LLC bought a new position in VanEck Rare Earth and Strategic Metals ETF during the first quarter valued at about $1,604,000. Finally, SBI Securities Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in VanEck Rare Earth and Strategic Metals ETF by 20.3% during the first quarter. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 2,719 shares of the company’s stock valued at $107,000 after buying an additional 459 shares in the last quarter.

Get VanEck Rare Earth and Strategic Metals ETF alerts:

VanEck Rare Earth and Strategic Metals ETF Stock Performance

VanEck Rare Earth and Strategic Metals ETF stock opened at $56.79 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $46.32 and its 200-day simple moving average is $41.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $595.16 million, a PE ratio of 5.66 and a beta of 1.39. VanEck Rare Earth and Strategic Metals ETF has a 52 week low of $32.36 and a 52 week high of $58.79.

VanEck Rare Earth and Strategic Metals ETF Profile

The VanEck Rare Earth\u002FStrategic Metals ETF (REMX) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in materials equity. The fund tracks an index of global companies that mine, refine, or recycle rare earth and strategic metals. REMX was launched on Oct 27, 2010 and is managed by VanEck.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding REMX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for VanEck Rare Earth and Strategic Metals ETF (NYSEARCA:REMX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for VanEck Rare Earth and Strategic Metals ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VanEck Rare Earth and Strategic Metals ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.