Vanguard Group Inc. Boosts Stock Position in KE Holdings Inc. Sponsored ADR (NYSE:BEKE)

Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in KE Holdings Inc. Sponsored ADR (NYSE:BEKE – Free Report) by 3.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 25,331,813 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 919,420 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Group Inc.’s holdings in KE were worth $508,916,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. GAMMA Investing LLC acquired a new stake in shares of KE in the first quarter worth approximately $34,000. Wealthquest Corp acquired a new stake in shares of KE in the first quarter worth approximately $79,000. State of Wyoming acquired a new stake in shares of KE in the fourth quarter worth approximately $100,000. Raiffeisen Bank International AG acquired a new stake in shares of KE in the fourth quarter worth approximately $151,000. Finally, FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in shares of KE in the first quarter worth approximately $200,000. 39.34% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:BEKE opened at $18.44 on Friday. KE Holdings Inc. Sponsored ADR has a 52 week low of $13.28 and a 52 week high of $26.05. The company has a market capitalization of $21.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.79, a P/E/G ratio of 1.37 and a beta of -0.76. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $18.49 and its two-hundred day moving average is $19.52.

A number of research firms have weighed in on BEKE. Wall Street Zen lowered KE from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Sunday, June 22nd. Citigroup lowered their price objective on KE from $25.80 to $24.80 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on KE from $24.00 to $22.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, UBS Group raised KE from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $22.10 to $23.00 in a research note on Friday, May 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $26.30.

KE Holdings Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in operating an integrated online and offline platform for housing transactions and services in the People's Republic of China. It operates through four segments: Existing Home Transaction Services, New Home Transaction Services, Home Renovation and Furnishing, and Emerging and Other Services.

